Sonic Foundry, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFO) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02 Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

Story continues below

On May 13, 2021, Sonic Foundry, Inc. reported financial results for the fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2021. See attached press release at exhibit 99.1.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

EXHIBIT LIST

SONIC FOUNDRY INC Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 ex_237508.htm EXHIBIT 99.1 ex_237508.htm Exhibit 99.1 Sonic Foundry Announces Fiscal 2021 Second Quarter Financial Results MADISON,…

To view the full exhibit click here

About Sonic Foundry, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFO)

Sonic Foundry, Inc. is engaged in the business of providing enterprise solutions and services for the Web communications market. The Company operates in geographic regions, including the United States, Europe and Middle East, and Asia. The Company is engaged in offering video capture, management and Webcasting solutions in sectors, such as education, business and government. The Company’s Mediasite Video Platform transforms communications, training, education and events for its customers. The Company sells Mediasite recorders and server software products and related services contracts, such as customer support, installation, customization services, training, content hosting and event services. The Mediasite video platform delivers live and on-demand video on screen. The Mediasite Video Cloud provides an option for video streaming, storage and management for organizations. The Mediasite ML Recorders are designed for on-the-go Webcasting, hybrid events, guest speakers and conferences.