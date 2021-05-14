Astrotech Corporation (NASDAQ:ASTC) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02. Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

Story continues below

On May 13, 2021, Astrotech Corporation issued a press release announcing its results of operations for its third quarter of fiscal year 2021 ended March 31, 2021. A copy of the press release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits

99.1 Press release, dated May 13, 2021, issued by Astrotech Corporation.

ASTROTECH Corp Exhibit

SEC.gov | Request Rate Threshold Exceeded html {height: 100%} body {height: 100%; margin:0; padding:0;} #header {background-color:#003968; color:#fff; padding:15px 20px 10px 20px;font-family:Arial,…

To view the full exhibit click here

About Astrotech Corporation (NASDAQ:ASTC)

Astrotech Corporation is a science and technology development and commercialization company. The Company invents, acquires and commercializes technological innovations sourced from internal research, universities, laboratories and research institutions. The Company operates through two business units: Astro Scientific and Astral Images Corporation (Astral). The Astro Scientific is a technology incubator that commercializes technologies, and includes the operations of subsidiaries, such as 1st Detect Corporation (1st Detect) and Astrogenetix, Inc. (Astrogenetix). Astral segment provides film digitization, image correction and enhancement technology. It offers systems containing off-the-shelf hardware with integrated Astral software, software products and scanning or enhancement services. The Astral segment offers products, including Astral Black ICE, Astral Color ICE and Astral HDR ICE. The Company’s product portfolio also consists of MMS-1000 and OEM-1000.