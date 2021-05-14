CPS TECHNOLOGIES CORP. (NASDAQ:CPSH) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

Item 5.02 Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

On May 13, 2021. CPS Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:CPSH) announced that Grant Bennett decided to retire as president and CEO of the Company effective July 1, 2021. He will continue to serve as a member of the Board of Directors. He will be succeeded as president and chief executive officer by Michael McCormack who is currently the COO. Michael McCormack is 58 years old, was previously Executive Vice President at AirBoss Defense Group, Executive Vice President with Mission Solutions Group and prior to that CEO at Critical Solutions International.

The Company issued a press release relating to this on May 13, 2021, the press release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99 and is incorporated herein in its entirety by reference.

