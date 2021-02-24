SOLAR SENIOR CAPITAL LTD. (NASDAQ:SUNS) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02. Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits.

99.1 Press release dated February 24, 2021

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 exh_991.htm PRESS RELEASE EdgarFilingEXHIBIT 99.1Solar Senior Capital Ltd. Announces Year Ended December 31,…

About SOLAR SENIOR CAPITAL LTD. (NASDAQ:SUNS)

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (SUNS) is a management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to seek to maximize current income consistent with the preservation of capital. It invests in senior loans, including first lien and second lien debt instruments. It also invests in debt of public companies that are thinly traded. It invests in senior loans made to private, leveraged middle-market companies with approximately $20 million to $100 million of earnings before income taxes, depreciation and amortization. Its investment portfolio totals approximately $306.5 million and its net asset value is over $188.3 million. It invests in various industries, such as healthcare facilities, healthcare services, automobiles, healthcare technology, hotels, restaurants and leisure, building products, industrial conglomerates and chemicals. Its portfolio consists of debt and equity investments in over 45 portfolio companies. SUNS is managed by Solar Capital Partners, LLC.