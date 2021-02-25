SEC Filings Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition By ME Staff 8-k -

Item 2.02. Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

On February 25, 2021, Novan, Inc. (the “Company”) issued a press release announcing its financial and operating results for the year ended December 31, 2020 and providing a corporate update. A copy of the press release is furnished as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K and is incorporated herein by reference. Except as noted below, the information in this Current Report on Form 8-K, including Exhibit 99.1, shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, nor shall it be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing of the Company under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act, whether made before or after the date hereof, regardless of any general incorporation language in such filing, unless expressly incorporated by specific reference into such filing.

Item 8.01. Other Events.

On February 24, 2021, the Company also published a corporate presentation on its website at www.Novan.com. The corporate presentation is filed herewith as Exhibit 99.2 to this Current Report and is incorporated herein by reference.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.

The inclusion of any website address in this Form 8-K, and any exhibit thereto, is intended to be an inactive textual reference only and not an active hyperlink. The information contained in, or that can be accessed through, such website is not part of or incorporated into this Form 8-K.