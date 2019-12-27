Social Life Network, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WDLF) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01 Other Events

On December 27, 2019, our management announced we are in the final stages of completing a Form A-1 with plans to file with the SEC in January 2020 for its wholly owned subsidiary, MjLink.com, Inc. (“MjLink”). The Form 1-A is for a Regulation A+ Tier 2 offering to raise up to $50,000,000 to expand MjLink and target technology companies for M&A opportunities in the global cannabis industry.



About Social Life Network, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WDLF)

Social Life Network, Inc. is a technology company. The Company has a network of Websites and applications built on social network platforms. The Company allows business professionals to search, find, share and connect with other business professionals, consumers and their own customers, through a combination use of its free memberships and recurring monthly paid premium subscriptions. It provides industry professionals with go-to social networks and integrated digital marketing tools.