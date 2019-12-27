LIPOCINE INC. (NASDAQ:LPCN) Files An 8-K Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing

Item 3.01 Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing

On December 27, 2019, Lipocine Inc. (“Lipocine” or “the Company”) received a notice from the Nasdaq Listing Qualifications Department (the “Staff”) of the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“NASDAQ”) stating that the bid price of the Company’s common stock for the last 30 consecutive trading days had closed below the minimum $1.00 per share required for continued listing under Listing Rule 5550(a)(2).

The NASDAQ notification letter does not result in the immediate delisting of the Company’s common stock, and the stock will continue to trade uninterrupted on the The NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbol “LPCN”. The Rules provide the Company a compliance period of 180 calendar days in which to regain compliance. If at any time during this 180-day period the closing bid price of the Company’s security is at least $1 for a minimum of ten consecutive business days, NASDAQ will provide written confirmation of compliance and the matter will be closed.

If the Company does not regain compliance with Rule 5550(a)(2) by June 24, 2020, the Company may be afforded a second 180 calendar day period to regain compliance. To qualify, the Company would be required to meet the continued listing requirement for market value of publicly held shares and all other initial listing standards for The NASDAQ Capital Market, except for the minimum bid price requirement. In addition, the Company would be required to notify NASDAQ of its intent to cure the deficiency during the second compliance period, which may include, if necessary, implementing a reverse stock split.

The Company intends to actively monitor the closing bid price for its common stock and will consider available options to resolve the deficiency and regain compliance with NASDAQ Listing Rule 5550(a)(2).



About LIPOCINE INC. (NASDAQ:LPCN)

Lipocine Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on applying its oral drug delivery technology for the development of pharmaceutical products in the area of men’s and women’s health. Its primary development programs are based on oral delivery solutions for bioavailable drugs. Its lead product candidate, LPCN 1021, is an oral testosterone replacement therapy (TRT), designed for twice-a-day dosing and is in Phase III testing. The Company’s additional pipeline candidates include LPCN 1111, an oral testosterone therapy product targeted for once daily dosing, which is in Phase II testing, and LPCN 1107, an oral therapy for the prevention of preterm birth, which is in Phase I testing. These products are based on its Lip’ral promicellar drug delivery technology platform. Lip’ral promicellar technology is a technology based on lipidic compositions, which form an optimal dispersed phase in the gastrointestinal environment for improved absorption of insoluble drugs.