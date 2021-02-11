Social Life Network, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WDLF) Files An 8-K Other Events

ITEM 8.01. OTHER EVENTS

On February 11, 2021, we posted a Shareholder Update on our website at socialnetwork.ai regarding the retirement and elimination of our convertible debt, which Shareholder Update is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1.

ITEM 9.01. EXHIBITS

Social Life Network, Inc. Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 wdlf_ex991.htm SHAREHOLDER UPDATE wdlf_ex991.htm EXHIBIT 99.1 SOCIAL LIFE NETWORK (OTC: WDLF) UPDATES SHAREHOLDERS ON THE RETIREMENT OF ALL CONVERTIBLE NOTES LOS ANGELES,…

