CELSION CORPORATION (NASDAQ:CLSN) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01 Other Events.

On February 11, 2021, Celsion Corporation issued a press release announcing the issuance of a letter to its stockholders. A copy of the press release is furnished as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K.

The press release contains forward-looking statements which involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Please refer to the cautionary note in the press release regarding these forward-looking statements.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits.

99.1 Press Release issued by Celsion Corporation on February 11, 2021.



EX-99.1 2 ex99-1.htm Exhibit 99.1

About CELSION CORPORATION (NASDAQ:CLSN)

Celsion Corporation is an oncology drug development company. The Company’s product candidate is ThermoDox, a heat-activated liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of primary liver cancer (the OPTIMA Study) and a Phase II clinical trial for treatment of recurrent chest wall breast cancer (the DIGNITY Study). Its pipeline also includes GEN-1, a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) mediated immunotherapy for the localized treatment of ovarian and brain cancers. It has over three platform technologies for the development of treatments for those suffering with difficult-to-treat forms of cancer, including Lysolipid Thermally Sensitive Liposomes, a heat sensitive liposomal based dosage form that targets disease with known therapeutics in the presence of mild heat; TheraPlas, a nucleic acid-based treatment for local transfection of therapeutic plasmids, and TheraSilence, a systemic dosage form for lung directed anti-cancer ribonucleic acid (RNA).