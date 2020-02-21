SMARTMETRIC, INC. (OTCMKTS:SMME) Files An 8-K Non-Reliance on Previously Issued Financial Statements or a Related Audit Report or Completed Interim Review

Item 4.02 Non-Reliance on Previously Issued Financial Statements or a Related Audit Report or Completed Interim Review.

7.1 Letter of Prager Metis CPAs to the SEC dated February 21, 2020



SmartMetric, Inc. Exhibit

EX-7.1 2 f8k021420ex7-1_smartmetric.htm LETTER OF PRAGER METIS CPAS TO THE SEC DATED FEBRUARY 21,…

To view the full exhibit click here

About SMARTMETRIC, INC. (OTCMKTS:SMME)

SmartMetric, Inc. is a development-stage company, which is engaged in the technology industry. The Company’s products are a fingerprint sensor activated payments card and security card with a finger sensor and functional fingerprint reader embedded inside the card with a rechargeable battery for portable biometric identification and card activation. This card is referred to as a biometric card or the SmartMetric Biometric Card. The SmartMetric fingerprint biometric card has been designed as a credit-card sized card embedded with an integrated circuit, contact chip and biometric fingerprint sensor. Its biometric card has been designed to offer the option of a built-in radio frequency transmitter for contactless long range access and identity verification. The SmartMetric biometric payments card provides security for credit and debit cards by adding biometric authentication and activation to the Europay, MasterCard and Visa (EMV) chip cards, which are in use around the world.