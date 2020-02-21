SEC Filings Prudential Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBIP) Files An 8-K Amendments to Articles of Incorporation or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year By ME Staff 8-k -

Prudential Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBIP) Files An 8-K Amendments to Articles of Incorporation or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year

Item 5.03 Amendments to Articles of Incorporation or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year

Effective February 19, 2020, Prudential Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company”) amended Article III, Section 3.1 of its Bylaws to decrease the minimum number of directors from five (5) to four (4). The foregoing summary is qualified in its entirety by the text of Section 3.1 of the Bylaws which is set forth in Exhibit 3.1 hereto and is incorporated herein by reference thereto.

Item 5.07 Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders

(a) An Annual Meeting of Shareholders of the Company was held on February 19, 2020.

(b) There were 8,895,474 shares of common stock of the Company eligible to be voted at the Annual Meeting and 7,975,034 shares represented in person or by proxy at the Annual Meeting, which constituted a quorum to conduct business at the meeting.

The items voted upon at the Annual Meeting and the vote for each proposal were as follows:

1. Election of director:

For a three year term expiring in 2023:

2. To ratify the appointment of S.R. Snodgrass, P.C. as the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2020.

The nominee was elected as a director and the proposal to ratify the appointment of S.R. Snodgrass, P.C. as the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm for the year ending September 30, 2020 was adopted by the shareholders of the Company at the Annual Meeting by the requisite affirmative vote.

(c) Not applicable.

(d) Not applicable.