SEC Filings Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. (NYSEMKT:CTO) Files An 8-K Financial Statements and Exhibits By ME Staff 8-k -

Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. (NYSEMKT:CTO) Files An 8-K Financial Statements and Exhibits

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits. Story continues below (a) Financial Statements of Business Acquired The financial statements that are required to be filed to this item are being filed with this amendment on Form 8‑K/A. (b) Pro Forma Financial Information The pro forma financial information that is required to be filed to this item are being filed with this amendment on Form 8‑K/A. (d) Exhibits 99.1 Pro Forma financial information *The following financial information is submitted at the end of this Current Report on Form 8‑K/A and is filed herewith and incorporated herein by reference: 99.2 Audited Financial Statements *The following financial information is submitted at the end of this Current Report on Form 8‑K/A and is filed herewith and incorporated herein by reference:

to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned thereunto duly authorized.

Exhibit 99.1 CONSOLIDATED TOMOKA LAND CO. UNAUDITED PRO FORMA CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS The Strand Acquisition On December 9, 2019, the Company completed the acquisition of an approximately 212,000 square foot multi-tenant commercial retail property called the Strand, located in Jacksonville, Florida (the “Strand”), for approximately $62.7 million from PGP Jacksonville TC, LLC. The Strand is 95% occupied with a total of 20 tenants with in-place leases including four anchor tenants: Hobby Lobby, Best Buy, 2nd & Charles and the PGA Superstore. The weighted average lease term for the leases of all 20 tenants at the Strand is approximately 9.5 years. The Company previously purchased five ground leases that are outparcels of the Strand, which were purchased as part of a 2018 acquisition of a portfolio of eight ground leases located in the same commercial retail corridor. The Strand will be leased and managed by Colliers International Northeast Florida, Inc. on behalf of the Company. This acquisition was purchased using 1031 like-kind exchange proceeds from the Company’s October 2019 sale of a controlling interest in the Company’s remaining land portfolio to Magnetar Capital for $97 million (the “Land JV”). We derived the unaudited pro forma condensed consolidated financial statements from the historical consolidated financial statements of the Company. The unaudited pro forma condensed consolidated balance sheet as of September 30, 2019 gives effect to the acquisition of the assets underlying the Strand and the outlay of cash paid at closing. The unaudited pro forma condensed consolidated statements of operations for the year ended December 31, 2018 and the nine months ended September 30, 2019, gives effect to such acquisition as if they occurred on January 1, 2018, the beginning of the earliest applicable reporting period. The pro forma adjustments are based on available information and certain assumptions that we believe are reasonable as of the date of this Current Report on Form 8-K. Assumptions underlying the pro forma adjustments are described in the accompanying notes, which should be read in conjunction with the unaudited pro forma condensed consolidated financial statements. The unaudited pro forma condensed consolidated financial statements are presented for illustrative purposes only and do not purport to indicate the financial condition or results of operations of the Company in future periods. Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. Transactions Sale of Income Property Assets to Alpine On November 26, 2019, the Company and certain of its affiliates entered into purchase and sale agreements with Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (“Alpine”) and Alpine Income Property OP, LP (the “Operating Partnership”), to which the Company and such affiliates sold, and Alpine or the Operating Partnership purchased, 15 properties for aggregate cash consideration of $125.9 million (collectively, the “Purchase and Sale Transactions”). In addition, the Company and certain of its affiliates entered into contribution agreements with the Operating Partnership, to which the Company and such affiliates contributed to the Operating Partnership five properties (the “Contributed Properties”) for an aggregate of 1,223,854 OP units of the Operating Partnership, which have an initial value of $23,253,226 million (the “Contributions,” and collectively with the Purchase and Sale Transactions, the “Alpine Income Property Sale Transactions”). The Alpine Income Property Sale Transactions closed on November 26, 2019.

The table below presents an overview of the properties sold and contributed to Alpine and the Operating Partnership in connection with the Alpine Income Property Sale Transactions. (1) The Alpine Valley Music Theatre, leased to Live Nation Entertainment, Inc., is an entertainment venue consisting of a two-sided, open-air, 7,500-seat pavilion; an outdoor amphitheater with capacity for 37,000; and over 150 acres of green space. (2) The Company was the lessor in a ground lease with the tenant. Rentable square feet represents improvements on the property that revert to us at the expiration of the lease. In addition to the Alpine Income Property Sale Transactions, the Company has agreed to use commercially reasonable efforts to assign two purchase and sale contracts relating to the purchase of two single-tenant, net leased properties for an aggregate purchase price of approximately $14.5 million. The Company will not receive compensation for the assignment of the purchase and sale contracts, if completed. The Equity Transactions. Concurrently with the Alpine Income Property Sale Transactions, the Company entered into a stock purchase agreement by and between the Company and Alpine (the “Stock Purchase Agreement”). to the Stock Purchase Agreement, Alpine agreed to sell and the Company agreed to purchase 394,737 shares of Alpine common stock (the “Private Placement Shares”) for a total purchase price of $7.5 million (the “Private Placement”). The Company, on November 26, 2019, also purchased 421,053 shares of Alpine common stock in Alpine’s initial public offering for a total purchase price of $8.0 million (the “IPO Purchase” and together with the Private Placement, the “Equity Transactions”). The Equity Transactions closed on November 26, 2019. The Company’s Relationship with Alpine. As disclosed above, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, the Manager, is the manager of Alpine. The Manger is responsible for the management of Alpine’s assets and the day-to-day operations of Alpine. John P. Albright, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company and a member of the board of directors of the Company, Mark E. Patten, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of the Company, Steven R. Greathouse, Senior Vice President, Investments of the Company, and Daniel E. Smith, Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate

Secretary of the Company, each hold the same position and serve in the same capacity at Alpine, subject to the supervision of the independent members of the Alpine Board of Directors. We derived the unaudited pro forma condensed consolidated financial statements from the historical consolidated financial statements of the Company. The unaudited pro forma condensed consolidated balance sheet as of September 30, 2019 gives effect to the disposition of the historical basis of the assets underlying the Alpine Income Property Sale Transactions, the cash proceeds from the closing, and the gain on the Alpine Income Property Sale Transactions, net of income tax. The unaudited pro forma condensed consolidated statements of operations for the year ended December 31, 2018 and the nine months ended September 30, 2019, gives effect to such transactions as if they occurred on January 1, 2018, the beginning of the earliest applicable reporting period. For clarity, the unaudited pro forma condensed consolidated statements of operations for the year ended December 31, 2018 and the nine months ended September 30, 2019 do not include the estimated gain of approximately $164,000, net of tax, on the Alpine Income Property Sale Transactions to the rules associated with pro forma presentations. The pro forma adjustments are based on available information and certain assumptions that we believe are reasonable as of the date of this Current Report on Form 8-K. Assumptions underlying the pro forma adjustments are described in the accompanying notes, which should be read in conjunction with the unaudited pro forma condensed consolidated financial statements. We have concluded the Operating Partnership is a variable interest entity and is accounted for under the equity method of accounting as the Company is not the primary beneficiary as defined in FASB ASC Topic 810, Consolidation. The significant factors related to this determination include, but are not limited to, our conclusion that Alpine and the Operating Partnership are controlled in all material aspects by its independent board of directors, who are independent of Alpine and the Company. Under the guidance of FASB ASC 323, Investments-Equity Method and Joint Ventures, the Company uses the equity method to account for the Alpine Income Property Sale Transactions. The unaudited pro forma condensed consolidated financial statements are presented for illustrative purposes only and do not purport to indicate the financial condition or results of operations of the Company in future periods. Land JV Transaction On October 15, 2019, Consolidated Tomoka Land Co. (the “Company”) sold a controlling interest in its wholly-owned subsidiary, Crisp39 SPV LLC to Flacto, LLC (“Flacto”), Magnetar Longhorn Fund LP (“Longhorn”) and Magnetar Structured Credit Fund, LP (“Magnetar SCF” and collectively with Flacto and Longhorn, the “Magnetar Investors”) to an Interest Purchase Agreement (the “Purchase Agreement”), for $97 million. Crisp39 SPV LLC holds the approximately 5,300 acres of undeveloped land in Daytona Beach, Florida (the “Land JV”). The transactions contemplated under the Purchase Agreement closed on October 16, 2019. The Land JV is governed by the Amended and Restated Limited Liability Company Operating Agreement among the Company and the Magnetar Investors. As a result of the closing of the Purchase Agreement, the Magnetar Investors collectively own a notional 66.50% interest in the Land JV, and the Company owns a notional 33.50% interest in the Land JV (collectively the Company and the Magnetar Investors are herein referred to as the “JV Partners”). The LLC Agreement includes, but is not limited to, the following terms: Management. The Company will serve as the initial manager of the Land JV (the “Manager”) and is responsible for day-to-day operations at the direction of the JV Partners. All major decisions and certain other actions that can be made by the Manager must be approved by the unanimous consent of the JV Partners (the “Unanimous Actions”). Unanimous Actions include such matters as the approval of pricing for all land parcels in the Land JV; approval of contracts for the sale of land that contain material revisions to the standard purchase contract of the Land JV; entry into any lease agreement affiliated with the Land JV; entering into listing or brokerage agreements; approval and amendment of the Land JV’s operating budget; obtaining financing for the Land JV; admission of additional members; and dispositions of the Land JV’s real property for amounts less than market value. to the LLC Agreement the Land JV will pay the Manager a management fee in the initial amount of $20,000 per month, which amount will be evaluated on a quarterly basis and reduced based on the value of real property that remains in the Land JV.

Capital and Cash Distributions. The Magnetar Investors made initial capital contributions to the Land JV for working capital purposes of $750,000, bringing the Magnetar Investors’ total invested capital in the Land JV to $97,750,000 (the “Initial Capital Contribution”). The JV Partners may be requested to make additional contributions of capital in the event the Land JV’s cash on hand is insufficient for costs consistent with the Land JV’s operating budget. The Company and the Magnetar Investors are generally entitled to distributions of cash amounts on an annual basis. Distribution under the LLC Agreement are to be made (1) first, to the JV Partners, as a return of capital, should they make certain contributions that, to the LLC Agreement, constitute Excess Capital Contributions; (2) second, to the JV Partners pro rata as a preferred return of 18% on the Excess Capital Contributions, if any; (3) third, to the Magnetar Investors, as a return of capital plus a preferred return of 12.875%; (4) fourth, to the Company as a return of any additional capital contributions made, and (5) thereafter, 90% to the Company and 10% to the Magnetar Investors, pari passu. The LLC Agreement stipulates specified aggregate distribution levels that the JV Partners (the Company and the Magnetar Investors) anticipate the operation of the Land JV will yield in the first through sixth anniversaries of the effective date of the LLC Agreement (the “Minimum Distribution Hurdles”). The LLC Agreement further establishes that should a Minimum Distribution Hurdle not be achieved, that the preferred return applicable to the Magnetar Investor’s Initial Capital Contribution would increase from 12.875% to 15.5% unless the Company elects to cure the amount of the deficiency related to the Minimum Distribution Hurdle that was not achieved. Should the Company choose to make such a cure payment, the amount of the payment would be included in its balance of capital contributions to the Land JV and fall into the fourth distribution priority noted above. Failing to achieve two consecutive Minimum Distribution Hurdles would, unless cured by the Company, constitute an event of default for which the Manager can be terminated Restrictions on Transfer; Right of First Refusal The LLC Agreement contains provisions restricting the transfer of interests in the Land JV other than permitted transfers. Each Magnetar Investor, for a period of three years (the “Transfer Period”), is entitled to transfer all, but not less than all, of their interest in the Land JV by providing written notice to the Company. In the event a Magnetar Investor desires to transfer its interest in the Land JV during the Transfer Period, the Company may elect to purchase all (but note less than all) of the Magnetar Investor’s interest on the same terms of sale and at the same purchase price as the third-party. The foregoing description of the Purchase Agreement and the LLC Agreement does not purport to be and is not complete and is subject to and qualified in its entirety by reference to the Purchase Agreement and the LLC Agreement. We derived the unaudited pro forma condensed consolidated financial statements from the historical consolidated financial statements of the Company. The unaudited pro forma condensed consolidated financial statements were derived from the historical consolidated financial statements of the Company. Unaudited pro forma condensed consolidated statements of operations for the years ended December 31, 2018 and the nine months ended September 30, 2019 give effect to the disposition of the Land JV’s real property, the cash proceeds from the closing, the reclassification of previous land segment revenue, direct costs of revenue, and related income tax expense to discontinued operations, and the gain on the Land JV transaction, also included in discontinued operations. For clarity, the unaudited pro forma condensed consolidated statements of operations for the year ended December 31, 2018 and the nine months ended September 30, 2019 do not include the estimated gain of approximately $127.1 million, on the Land JV to the rules associated with pro forma presentations and as such gain is a component of discontinued operations. The unaudited pro forma condensed consolidated balance sheet as of September 30, 2019, gives effect to such transactions as if they occurred on September 30, 2019. The pro forma adjustments are based on available information and certain assumptions that we believe are reasonable as of the date of this Current Report on Form 8-K. Assumptions underlying the pro forma adjustments are described in the accompanying notes, which should be read in conjunction with the unaudited pro forma condensed consolidated financial statements. We have concluded the Land JV is a variable interest entity and is accounted for under the equity method of accounting as the Company is not the primary beneficiary as defined in FASB ASC Topic 810, Consolidation. The significant factors related to this determination include, but are not limited to, the Land JV being jointly controlled by the members through the use of unanimous approval for all material actions. Under the guidance of FASB ASC 323, Investments-Equity Method and Joint Ventures, the Company uses the equity method to account for the Land JV. The unaudited pro forma condensed consolidated financial statements are presented for illustrative purposes only and do not purport to indicate the financial condition or results of operations of future periods.

CONSOLIDATED TOMOKA LAND CO. UNAUDITED PRO FORMA CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET AS OF SEPTEMBER 30, 2019

CONSOLIDATED TOMOKA LAND CO. UNAUDITED PRO FORMA CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (Continued) AS OF SEPTEMBER 30, 2019 See accompanying notes to condensed consolidated financial statements.

CONSOLIDATED TOMOKA LAND CO. UNAUDITED PRO FORMA CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2019 See accompanying notes to condensed consolidated financial statements.

CONSOLIDATED TOMOKA LAND CO. UNAUDITED PRO FORMA CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2018 See accompanying notes to condensed consolidated financial statements.

CONSOLIDATED TOMOKA LAND CO. UNAUDITED PRO FORMA CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS NOTE 1. BASIS OF PRESENTATION The Strand Acquisition. On December 9, 2019, the Company completed the acquisition of an approximately 212,000 square foot multi-tenant commercial retail property called the Strand, located in Jacksonville, Florida (the “Strand”), for approximately $62.7 million from PGP Jacksonville TC, LLC. The Strand is 95% occupied with a total of 20 tenants with in-place leases including four anchor tenants: Hobby Lobby, Best Buy, 2nd & Charles and the PGA Superstore. The weighted average lease term for the leases of all 20 tenants at the Strand is approximately 9.5 years. The Company previously purchased five ground leases that are outparcels of the Strand, which were purchased as part of a 2018 acquisition of a portfolio of eight ground leases located in the same commercial retail corridor. The Strand will be leased and managed by Colliers International Northeast Florida, Inc. on behalf of the Company. This acquisition was purchased using 1031 like-kind exchange proceeds from the Company’s October 2019 sale of a controlling interest in the Company’s remaining land portfolio to Magnetar Capital for $97 million (the “Land JV”). The unaudited pro forma condensed consolidated financial statements were derived from the historical consolidated financial statements of the Company. The unaudited pro forma condensed consolidated balance sheet as of September 30, 2019 gives effect to the acquisition of the assets underlying the Strand and the outlay of cash paid at closing. The unaudited pro forma condensed consolidated statements of operations for the year ended December 31, 2018 and the nine months ended September 30, 2019, gives effect to such acquisition as if they occurred on January 1, 2018, the beginning of the earliest applicable reporting period. Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. Transaction. On November 26, 2019, the Company and certain of its affiliates entered into purchase and sale agreements with Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (“Alpine”) and Alpine Income Property OP, LP (the “Operating Partnership”), to which the Company and such affiliates sold, and Alpine or the Operating Partnership purchased, 15 properties for aggregate cash consideration of $125.9 million (collectively, the “Purchase and Sale Transactions”). In addition, the Company and certain of its affiliates entered into contribution agreements with the Operating Partnership, to which the Company and such affiliates contributed to the Operating Partnership five properties (the “Contributed Properties”) for an aggregate of 1,223,854 OP units of the Operating Partnership, which have an initial value of $23,253,226 million (the “Contributions,” and collectively with the Purchase and Sale Transactions, the “Alpine Income Property Sale Transactions”). The Alpine Income Property Sale Transactions closed on November 26, 2019. Concurrently with the Alpine Income Property Sale Transactions, the Company entered into a stock purchase agreement by and between the Company and Alpine (the “Stock Purchase Agreement”). to the Stock Purchase Agreement, Alpine agreed to sell and the Company agreed to purchase 394,737 shares of Alpine common stock (the “Private Placement Shares”) for a total purchase price of $7.5 million (the “Private Placement”). The Company, on November 26, 2019, also purchased 421,053 shares of Alpine common stock in Alpine’s initial public offering for a total purchase price of $8.0 million (the “IPO Purchase” and together with the Private Placement, the “Equity Transactions”). The Equity Transactions closed on November 26, 2019. The unaudited pro forma condensed consolidated financial statements were derived from the historical consolidated financial statements of the Company. The unaudited pro forma condensed consolidated statements of operations for the year ended December 31, 2018 and the nine months ended September 30, 2019 give effect to the disposition of the historical basis of the assets underlying the Alpine Income Property Sale Transactions, the cash proceeds from the closing, and the gain on the Alpine Income Property Sale Transactions, net of income tax, as if they occurred on September 30, 2019. The unaudited pro forma condensed consolidated balance sheet as of September 30, 2019, gives effect to such transactions as if they occurred on September 30, 2019. For clarity, the unaudited pro forma condensed consolidated statements of operations for the year ended December 31, 2018 and the nine months ended September 30, 2019 do not include the estimated gain of approximately $164,000, net of tax, on the Alpine Income Property Sale Transactions to the rules associated with pro forma presentations. Land JV. On October 15, 2019, Consolidated Tomoka Land Co. (the “Company”) sold a controlling interest in its wholly-owned subsidiary, Crisp39 SPV LLC to Flacto, LLC (“Flacto”), Magnetar Longhorn Fund LP (“Longhorn”) and Magnetar

Structured Credit Fund, LP (“Magnetar SCF” and collectively with Flacto and Longhorn, the “Magnetar Investors”) to an Interest Purchase Agreement (the “Purchase Agreement”), for $97 million. Crisp39 SPV LLC holds the approximately 5,300 acres of undeveloped land in Daytona Beach, Florida (the “Land JV”). The transactions contemplated under the Purchase Agreement closed on October 16, 2019. The Land JV is governed by the Amended and Restated Limited Liability Company Operating Agreement among the Company and the Magnetar Investors. As a result of the closing of the Purchase Agreement, the Magnetar Investors collectively own a notional 66.50% interest in the Land JV, and the Company owns a notional 33.50% interest in the Land JV (collectively the Company and the Magnetar Investors are herein referred to as the “JV Partners”). The unaudited pro forma condensed consolidated financial statements were derived from the historical consolidated financial statements of the Company. unaudited pro forma condensed consolidated statements of operations for the years ended December 31, 2018 and the nine months ended September 30, 2019 give effect to the disposition of the Land JV’s real property, the cash proceeds from the closing, the reclassification of previous land segment revenue, direct costs of revenue, and related income tax expense to discontinued operations, and the gain on the Land JV transaction, also included in discontinued operations. For clarity, the unaudited pro forma condensed consolidated statements of operations for the year ended December 31, 2018 and the nine months ended September 30, 2019 do not include the estimated gain of approximately $127.1 million, on the Land JV to the rules associated with pro forma presentations and as such gain is a component of discontinued operations. The unaudited pro forma condensed consolidated balance sheet as of September 30, 2019, gives effect to such transactions as if they occurred on September 30, 2019. NOTE 2. INVESTMENT IN JOINT VENTURE Land JV. The Investment in Joint Venture on the Company’s consolidated balance sheet includes the Company’s ownership interest in the Land JV. We have concluded the Land JV is a variable interest entity and is accounted for under the equity method of accounting as the Company is not the primary beneficiary as defined in FASB ASC Topic 810, Consolidation. The significant factors related to this determination include, but are not limited to, the Land JV being jointly controlled by the members through the use of unanimous approval for all material actions. Under the guidance of FASB ASC 323, Investments-Equity Method and Joint Ventures, the Company uses the equity method to account for the JV Investment. The Land JV transaction consists of the sale of a 66.50% interest in the Land JV, with the Company retaining a 33.50% interest in the Land JV. The purpose of the Land JV shall be to conduct and engage in the following activities: (i) directly or indirectly acquire, purchase, own, hold, manage, fund, finance, encumber, lease, sell, transfer, exchange, dispose of, invest in or otherwise deal with the Property and any other Company Assets and any direct or indirect interest therein or any securities of any kind issued by any entity primarily engaged in such activities, (ii) conduct such other lawful business activities related or incidental thereto or as the JV Partners may otherwise determine and (iii) exercise all powers enumerated in the LLC Act necessary to the conduct, promotion or attainment of the purposes set forth herein and for the protection and benefit of the Company. The preliminary gain on the sale of the 66.50% interest in the Land JV totaled approximately $127.1 million and was comprised of the gain on the sale of the 66.50% interest for proceeds of $97.0 million, estimated at approximately $78.2 million, as well as the gain on the retained 33.50% interest to FASB ASC Topic 610-20, Other Income – Gains and Losses from the Derecognition of Nonfinancial Assets, estimated at approximately $48.9 million. NOTE 3. INVESTMENT IN ALPINE INCOME PROPERTY TRUST INC. Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. The Investment in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. on the Company’s consolidated balance sheet includes the Company’s $8.0 million IPO Purchase, the Company’s $7.5 million Private Placement, and the aggregate of 1,223,854 OP units of the Operating Partnership, which have an initial value of approximately $23.3 million. We have concluded the Operating Partnership is a variable interest entity and is accounted for under the equity method of accounting as the Company is not the primary beneficiary as defined in FASB ASC Topic 810, Consolidation. The significant factors related to this determination include, but are not limited to, our conclusion that Alpine and the Operating Partnership are controlled in all material aspects by its independent board of directors, who are independent of Alpine and the Company. Under the guidance of FASB ASC 323, Investments-Equity Method and Joint Ventures, the Company uses the equity method to account for the Alpine Income Property Sale Transactions.