SEC Filings SMARTFINANCIAL, INC. (NASDAQ:SMBK) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure By ME Staff 8-k -

SMARTFINANCIAL, INC. (NASDAQ:SMBK) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

Item 7.01

On January 23, 2020, the board of directors of SmartFinancial, Inc. (“SmartFinancial”) declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share of SmartFinancial common stock (the “Dividend”) payable on February 21, 2020, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on February 7, 2020. On January 23, 2020, SmartFinancial issued a press release announcing the Dividend. A copy of the press release is attached as Exhibit 99.1 hereto and incorporated herein by reference.

(d) EXHIBITS

99.1Press Release issued by Smartfinancial, Inc., dated January 23, 2019