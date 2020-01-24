SMARTFINANCIAL, INC. (NASDAQ:SMBK) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

Item 7.01

On January 23, 2020, the board of directors of SmartFinancial, Inc. (“SmartFinancial”) declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share of SmartFinancial common stock (the “Dividend”) payable on February 21, 2020, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on February 7, 2020. On January 23, 2020, SmartFinancial issued a press release announcing the Dividend. A copy of the press release is attached as Exhibit 99.1 hereto and incorporated herein by reference.
SmartFinancial, Inc., formerly Cornerstone Bancshares, Inc., is a bank holding company. The Company operates through its SmartBank subsidiary (The Bank). The principal business of the Bank consists of attracting deposits from the public and investing those funds, together with funds generated from operations and from principal and interest payments on loans. It offers commercial real estate-mortgage, consumer real estate-mortgage, construction and land development, commercial and industrial, and consumer and other loans. The Bank’s investment portfolio consists of Federal agency bonds, mortgage-backed securities, and state and municipal securities. The Bank provides a range of deposit services to businesses and individuals, including non-interest bearing checking accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts (IRAs) and certificates of deposit (CDs). SmartBank operates in approximately seven banking offices.

