SEC Filings PERFORMANT FINANCIAL CORPORATION (NASDAQ:PFMT) Files An 8-K Other Events By ME Staff 8-k -

PERFORMANT FINANCIAL CORPORATION (NASDAQ:PFMT) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01

On January 23, 2020, Performant Financial Corporation, a Delaware corporation (the “Company”) issued a press release announcing that the Company received notification from the Listing Qualifications Department of the NASDAQ Stock Market on January 22, 2020 that the Company has regained compliance with the minimum bid price requirement for continued listing set forth in NASDAQ Listing Rule 5450(a)(1). As a result, the matter of the Company’s noncompliance with the minimum bid price requirement under NASDAQ Listing Rules, as announced in the Company\’s Current Report on Form 8-K dated January 2, 2020, had been closed. A copy of the press release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and is incorporated by reference herein.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits