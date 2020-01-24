PERFORMANT FINANCIAL CORPORATION (NASDAQ:PFMT) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01

On January 23, 2020, Performant Financial Corporation, a Delaware corporation (the “Company”) issued a press release announcing that the Company received notification from the Listing Qualifications Department of the NASDAQ Stock Market on January 22, 2020 that the Company has regained compliance with the minimum bid price requirement for continued listing set forth in NASDAQ Listing Rule 5450(a)(1). As a result, the matter of the Company’s noncompliance with the minimum bid price requirement under NASDAQ Listing Rules, as announced in the Company\’s Current Report on Form 8-K dated January 2, 2020, had been closed. A copy of the press release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and is incorporated by reference herein.
Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.
(d) Exhibits
Performant Financial Corp Exhibit
About PERFORMANT FINANCIAL CORPORATION (NASDAQ:PFMT)

Performant Financial Corporation (Performant) provides technology-enabled recovery and related analytics services in the United States. The Company’s services identify and recover delinquent or defaulted assets and improper payments for both government and private clients in a range of markets. The Company provides its services on an outsourced basis where the Company handles many or all aspects of its clients’ recovery processes. The Company uses its technology-enabled services platform to provide recovery and analytics services in a range of markets for the identification and recovery of student loans, improper healthcare payments and delinquent state tax and federal treasury receivables. It provides recovery services to the government-supported student loan industry and its clients include the Department of Education and Guaranty Agencies, as well as private financial institutions. The Company provides recovery services related to improper payments in the healthcare market.

