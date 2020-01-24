COVENANT TRANSPORTATION GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ:CVTI) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Story continues below

About COVENANT TRANSPORTATION GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ:CVTI)

Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. is a truckload transportation company. The Company provides truckload transportation and brokerage services to customers throughout the continental United States, into and out of Mexico, and into and out of portions of Canada. It operates through the asset-based truckload services (Truckload) segment. The Truckload segment consists of three asset-based operating fleets: Covenant Transport, Inc. (Covenant Transport) that provides expedited long haul, dedicated, temperature-controlled, and regional solo-driver service; Southern Refrigerated Transport, Inc. (SRT), which provides long haul, regional, and intermodal temperature-controlled service, and Star Transportation, Inc. (Star) that provides regional solo-driver and services, primarily in the southeastern United States. In addition, its Covenant Transport Solutions, Inc. (Solutions) subsidiary has service offerings ancillary to its Truckload operations, including freight brokerage services.