SITO MOBILE, LTD. (NASDAQ:SITO) Files An 8-K Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing

Item 3.01 Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing.



About SITO MOBILE, LTD. (NASDAQ:SITO)

SITO Mobile, Ltd. operates a mobile location-based advertising platform serving businesses, advertisers and brands. The Company’s offerings include SITO Location-Based Advertising and SITO Mobile Messaging. SITO Location-Based Advertising delivers display advertisements and videos on behalf of advertisers, including various features, such as Geo-fencing, Verified walk-in, Behavioral Targeting, and Analytics and Optimization. Geo-fencing targets customers within a certain radius of location and uses technology to push coupons, advertisements and promotions to mobile applications. Verified Walk-in tracks foot-traffic to locations and which advertisements drive action. Behavioral Targeting tracks past behaviors over 30 to 90 day increments allowing for real-time campaign management. Analytics and Optimization is a culling and building measurement system. SITO Mobile Messaging is a platform for building and controlling programs, including messaging and customer incentive programs.