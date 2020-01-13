CannAmerica Begins Edible Products Distribution to Dispensaries in Oklahoma

CannAmerica Brands (CSE: CANA) (OTCQB: CNNXF) has announced that its partner Total Herbal Care has completed training on the production and distribution of CannAmerica edible products and has started the distribution of products in dispensaries across the state of Oklahoma.

Total Herbal Care is a woman-owned and family operated licensed cannabis operator in Oklahoma.

“With the launch of our Gummies this week in the great state of Oklahoma, we have now established sales of our products in all four time zones in the United States and can truly call CannAmerica a ‘national brand’,” CannAmerica Brands CEO and Founder Dan Anglin stated.

“Our partners, THC Inc., have worked diligently over the course of the last six months to meet all of the state and local requirements for cannabis licensure and training as a CannAmerica licensee. Things always seem to take longer than anyone expects in the Cannabis space, but since announcing our agreement with THC Inc. our goal has been to introduce the products to the market in this region in Q1 of 2020,” Anglin added.