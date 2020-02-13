SILVERCREST ASSET MANAGEMENT GROUP INC. (NASDAQ:SAMG) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01. Other Events.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 samg-ex991_6.htm EX-99.1 samg-ex991_6.htm Exhibit 99.1 Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. Announces Increase to Quarterly Dividend NEW YORK,…

About SILVERCREST ASSET MANAGEMENT GROUP INC. (NASDAQ:SAMG)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (Silvercrest) is a full-service wealth management firm focused on providing financial advisory and related family office services to ultra-high net worth individuals and institutional investors. The Company offers a suite of family office services for families seeking oversight of financial affairs. It advises clients on traditional investment strategies focused on equities, fixed income and cash, as well as non-traditional investment strategies, including hedge funds, private equity funds, real estate and commodities. It offers clients an array of investment solutions together with an array of non-proprietary solutions offered by unaffiliated firms selected. Silvercrest’s family office services include financial planning; tax planning and preparation; partnership accounting and fund administration; consolidated wealth reporting; estate or trust agency, and art consultancy and management.