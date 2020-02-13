ZOSANO PHARMA CORPORATION (NASDAQ:ZSAN) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

Item 1.01. Entry Into a Material Definitive Agreement.

On February 12, 2020, Zosano Pharma Corporation (the “Company”) entered into an underwriting agreement (the “Underwriting Agreement”) with H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC (“H.C. Wainwright”) related to the public offering by the Company of (i) 10,146,154 Class A Units, each consisting of one share of common stock, par value $0.0001 per share, of the Company (the “Common Stock”) and one Series C Common Stock Purchase Warrant (“Series C Warrant”) to purchase one share of Common Stock, at a public offering price of $0.65 per Class A Unit, and (ii) 2,161,539 Class B Units, each consisting of one Series D Pre-Funded Common Stock Purchase Warrant (“Series D Warrant”) to purchase one share of Common Stock and one Series C Warrant to purchase one share of Common Stock, at a public offering price of $0.6499 per Class B Unit. The Company also granted H.C. Wainwright an option for a period of 30 days to purchase up to an additional 1,846,153 shares of Common Stock and/or additional Series C Warrants to purchase up to 1,846,153 shares of Common Stock.

The Series C Warrants will be immediately exercisable and have an exercise price per share equal to $0.65. The Series C Warrants will remain exercisable until their expiration on the fifth anniversary of the issuance date.

The Series D Warrants will be immediately exercisable and have an exercise price per share equal to $0.0001. The Series D Warrants will remain exercisable until fully exercised.

The shares of Common Stock and the Warrants comprising such units are immediately separable and will be issued separately, but will be purchased together in this offering.

The Company estimates that the net proceeds from the offering will be approximately $7.2 million, assuming no exercise of the Series C Warrants issued in the offering and no exercise by H.C. Wainwright of the option to purchase additional securities and after deducting the underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses payable by the Company. The Company currently expects to use the net proceeds from the offering to fund pre-commercialization activities and for general working capital and corporate purposes.

The closing of the offering is subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions set forth in the Underwriting Agreement. The Underwriting Agreement also contains representations, warranties, indemnification and other provisions customary for transactions of this nature. The offering is expected to close on February 14, 2020.

The offering is being made to the Company’s effective shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (Registration Statement No. 333-229686) previously filed with and declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and a prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus filed with the SEC.