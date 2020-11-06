SEC Filings Silver bull resources, inc. (OTCMKTS:SVBL) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement By ME Staff 8-k -

Silver bull resources, inc. (OTCMKTS:SVBL) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

Item 1.01 of the Current Report on Form 8-K of Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (“Silver Bull” or the “Company”) filed on August 18, 2020 (the “Original Filing”), the Company entered into an option agreement (the “Option Agreement”) with Copperbelt AG and Dostyk LLP (together with Copperbelt AG, “CB”) to which Silver Bull will receive the exclusive right and option to acquire CB’s right, title and 100% interest in the Beskauga property located in Kazakhstan. As discussed more fully in the Original Filing, the closing of the transactions contemplated by the Option Agreement is subject to certain customary closing conditions. The Company is filing this Amendment No. 1 to the Original Filing solely to file the Option Agreement as Exhibit 10.1 under Item 9.01. (d) Exhibits .



SILVER BULL RESOURCES, INC. Exhibit

EX-10.1 2 ex10x1.htm EXHIBIT 10.1 Exhibit 10.1 OPTION AGREEMENT THIS AGREEMENT made the 12th day of August,…

To view the full exhibit click here

About Silver bull resources, inc. (OTCMKTS:SVBL)

Silver Bull Resources, Inc. is an exploration stage-company. The Company has the option to acquire a number of property concessions in Mexico within the Sierra Mojada District, located in the west-central part of the state of Coahuila, Mexico. The Company conducts its operations in Mexico through its subsidiaries, Minera Metalin S.A. de C.V. and Contratistas de Sierra Mojada S.A. de C.V., and through its indirect subsidiary Minas de Coahuila SBR S.A. de C.V. The Company’s Sierra Mojada project (the Sierra Mojada Project) is located in the west central part of the state of Coahuila, Mexico, near the Coahuila-Chihuahua state border approximately 200 kilometers south the Rio Grande River. The principal mining area extends for approximately five kilometers in east-west direction along the base of the precipitous, approximately 1,000 meter high, Sierra Mojada Range. The Sierra Mojada Project consists of approximately 30 concessions consisting of approximately 20,950 hectares.