KINGSWAY FINANCIAL SERVICES INC. (TSE:KFS) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

ITEM 2.02 Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

On November 6, 2020, Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (the “Company”) issued a press release regarding its financial results for the three and nine month periods ended September 30, 2020. A copy of the press release is furnished as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K.

The information in this Current Report on Form 8-K provided under this Item 2.02 and Exhibit 99.1 attached hereto is being furnished to, and shall not be deemed “filed” with, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission or incorporated by reference into the Company’s filings under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.

ITEM 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits.

Exhibit No. Exhibit Description