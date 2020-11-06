KINGSWAY FINANCIAL SERVICES INC. (TSE:KFS) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

By
ME Staff 8-k
-

KINGSWAY FINANCIAL SERVICES INC. (TSE:KFS) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition
ITEM 2.02 Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

On November 6, 2020, Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (the “Company”) issued a press release regarding its financial results for the three and nine month periods ended September 30, 2020. A copy of the press release is furnished as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K.
The information in this Current Report on Form 8-K provided under this Item 2.02 and Exhibit 99.1 attached hereto is being furnished to, and shall not be deemed “filed” with, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission or incorporated by reference into the Company’s filings under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.
ITEM 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.
(d) Exhibits.
Exhibit No. Exhibit Description
KINGSWAY FINANCIAL SERVICES INC Exhibit
EX-99.1 2 exhibit99110qq32020results.htm EXHIBIT 99.1 Exhibit Exhibit 99.1KINGSWAY REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2020 RESULTSItasca,…
To view the full exhibit click here

Story continues below

About KINGSWAY FINANCIAL SERVICES INC. (TSE:KFS)

Kingsway Financial Services Inc. is a holding company. The Company operates as a merchant bank primarily engaged, through its subsidiaries, in the property and casualty insurance business. The Company operates through Insurance Underwriting segment. Its Insurance Underwriting segment provides non-standard automobile insurance to individuals who do not meet the criteria for coverage by standard automobile insurers. The Insurance Underwriting segment markets automobile insurance products that provide coverage in three areas: liability, accident benefits and physical damage. The Insurance Underwriting’s products and services are marketed through over 3,700 independent agencies. The Company’s property and casualty insurance business operations are conducted through its subsidiaries, such as Mendota Insurance Company (Mendota), Mendakota Insurance Company (Mendakota), Mendakota Casualty Company (MCC), Kingsway Amigo Insurance Company (Amigo) and Kingsway Reinsurance Corporation.

An ad to help with our costs

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR