SIGMA LABS, INC (OTCMKTS:SGLB) Files An 8-K Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing

Item 3.01 Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing.

On January 7, 2020, Sigma Labs, Inc. (“Sigma” or the “Company”) received a letter from Nasdaq notifying the Company that we are no longer in compliance with the minimum stockholders’ equity requirement for continued listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market. Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(b)(1) requires companies listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market to maintain stockholders’ equity of at least $2,500,000. In the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended September 30, 2019, the Company reported stockholders’ equity of $2,104,035, which is below the minimum stockholders’ equity required for continued listing to Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(b)(1). As of the date of this Report, the Company does not meet the alternative Nasdaq continued listing standards relating to the market value of listed securities or net income from continuing operations.

In accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rules and Nasdaq’s determination, Sigma has until February 4, 2020 to submit to Nasdaq a plan to regain compliance. If our plan is accepted, Nasdaq may grant an extension until July 8, 2020 to evidence compliance.

The Company has developed a strategy that it believes will cause the Company to regain compliance, and will submit its plan to Nasdaq to regain compliance with the minimum stockholders’ equity requirement. However, there can be no assurance that the Company’s plan will be accepted or that if it is, the Company will be able to regain compliance. If the Company’s plan to regain compliance is not accepted, or if it is and the Company does not regain compliance as of July 8, 2020, or if the Company fails to satisfy another Nasdaq requirement for continued listing, Nasdaq could provide notice that the Company’s common stock will become subject to delisting. In such event, Nasdaq rules would permit the Company to appeal the decision to reject the Company’s proposed compliance plan or any delisting determination to a Nasdaq Hearings Panel.



About SIGMA LABS, INC (OTCMKTS:SGLB)

Sigma Labs, Inc. is a technology company that specializes in the development and commercialization of manufacturing and materials technologies. The Company’s principal business activities include the development of its In-Process Quality Assurance (IPQA) suite of technologies and the commercialization of both its IPQA and materials-related suite of technologies, with its focus on three-dimensional printing (3DP) industry. It is engaged in a range of activities in which it seeks to commercialize technologies and products in various industry sectors, such as aerospace and defense manufacturing; bio-medical manufacturing; automotive manufacturing, and other markets. It offers PrintRite3D SENSORPAK, which is an auxiliary sensor and hardware kit; PrintRite3D INSPECT, which is a software that verifies quality layer by layer, and PrintRite3D CONTOUR, which is a software that assures the as-built geometry. Its other software modules include PrintRite3D THERMAL and PrintRite3D ANALYTICS.