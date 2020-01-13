BIG 5 SPORTING GOODS CORPORATION (NASDAQ:BGFV) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation is a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The Company offers a range of products in a sporting goods store format that averages approximately 11,000 square feet. The Company also offers products online through its e-commerce platform. The Company’s product mix includes athletic shoes, apparel and accessories, as well as a range of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation and roller sports. It purchases merchandise from sporting goods equipment manufacturers, athletic footwear manufacturers and apparel manufacturers. It offers products of brands, such as adidas, Crocs, Franklin, JanSport, Rawlings, Spalding, Asics, Crosman, Head, Lifetime, Razor, Speedo, Bearpaw, Dickies, Heelys, Mizuno, Easton, Hillerich & Bradsby, Mossberg and Russell Athletic. It operates approximately 440 stores and an e-commerce platform under the Big 5 Sporting Goods.