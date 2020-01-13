ETHAN ALLEN INTERIORS INC. (NYSE:ETH) Files An 8-K Financial Statements and Exhibits

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits

ETHAN ALLEN INTERIORS INC Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 ex_169332.htm EXHIBIT 99.1 ex_169332.htm Exhibit 99.1 Ethan Allen Provides Business Updates,…

About ETHAN ALLEN INTERIORS INC. (NYSE:ETH)

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. is an interior design company. The Company is a manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings. The Company operates through two segments, which include wholesale and retail. The Company is an international home fashion brand doing business in North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East. It offers complimentary interior design service to its clients and sells a range of furniture products and decorative accents through ethanallen.com and a network of design centers in the United States and abroad. Its wholesale segment, principally involved in the development of the Ethan Allen brand, encompasses various aspects of design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of its range of home furnishings and accents. The Company’s retail segment sells home furnishings and accents to consumers through a network of Company-operated design centers. As of June 30, 2016, the Company owned and operated nine manufacturing facilities.