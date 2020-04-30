SIGA TECHNOLOGIES, INC. (OTCMKTS:SIGA) Files An 8-K Other Events
Item 8.01
EX-99.1 2 ex99_1.htm EXHIBIT 99.1 Exhibit 99.1 SIGA Announces BARDA Exercise of Contract Options Valued at $101.3 Million for the Procurement of Oral TPOXX® Deliveries to Maintain National Security Expected to Start in Second Quarter 2020 April 29,…
About SIGA TECHNOLOGIES, INC. (OTCMKTS:SIGA)
SIGA Technologies, Inc. (SIGA) is engaged in the development and commercialization of solutions for various unmet medical needs and biothreats. The Company’s lead product is Tecovirimat, also known as ST-246, an orally administered antiviral drug that targets orthopoxviruses. Tecovirimat is a small-molecule drug delivered to the Strategic Stockpile under the Project BioShield Act of 2004 (Project BioShield). Tecovirimat is not approved by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as a treatment of smallpox or any other indication. Tecovirimat has Orphan Drug designation for both the treatment and prevention of smallpox, and the treatment of orthopoxvirus infections (vaccinia, variola, monkeypox and cowpox). The Company uses contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs) to procure commercial raw materials and supplies, and to manufacture Tecovirimat. The Company also has a lead pre-clinical drug candidate with activity against approximately four serotypes of the dengue virus.