FORTERRA, INC. (NASDAQ:FRTA) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02. Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

On April 29, 2020, Forterra, Inc. (the “Company”) issued a press release announcing its financial results for its fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2020. A copy of the press release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and incorporated herein by reference.

The information included or incorporated by reference in this Item 2.02, including Exhibit 99.1, is being furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, nor shall it be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), or the Exchange Act, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference in such filing.

Item 7.01. Regulation FD.

The Company intends to reference a slide deck (the “Presentation”) during the Company’s conference call to discuss its financial results for its fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2020. A copy of the Presentation can be accessed on the Company’s website – forterrabp.com – by following the links to “Investors”, “News and Events” and “Events and Presentations”.

The information included in this Item 7.01 is being furnished to the SEC and shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Exchange Act or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, nor shall it be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act or the Exchange Act, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference in such filing.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.