SEC Filings SIENTRA, INC. (NASDAQ:SIEN) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition By ME Staff 8-k -

SIENTRA, INC. (NASDAQ:SIEN) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02.

Story continues below

Sientra, Inc. Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 sien-ex991_6.htm EX-99.1 sien-ex991_6.htm Exhibit 99.1 Sientra Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial Results Achieves Record Fourth Quarter Net Sales and Strong Growth Across Both Business Segments Well-Capitalized Balance Sheet Provides Enhanced Flexibility to Execute on Strategic Initiatives Q4 and Full Year 2019 Highlights: • Record Q4 total net sales of $23.2 million,…

To view the full exhibit click here

About SIENTRA, INC. (NASDAQ:SIEN)

Sientra, Inc. is a medical aesthetics company. The Company’s primary products are silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures, which it offers in over 190 variations of shapes, sizes and textures. The Company sells its breast implants and breast tissue expanders, or breast products to plastic surgeons. Its breast implants are primarily used in elective procedures, which are generally performed on a cash-pay basis. The Company’s breast implants incorporate one or more differentiated technologies, including a cohesive silicone gel and texturing branded TRUE Texture. TRUE Texture provides texturing on the implant shell that is designed to reduce the incidence of malposition, rotation and capsular contracture. The Company also offers breast tissue expanders and a range of other aesthetic and specialty products. The Company offers a range of HSC+ breast implants, including anatomically shaped textured, round textured and round smooth.