Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

Item 7.01 Regulation FD Disclose

On March 11, 2020, Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (the “Partnership”) posted an updated partnership overview presentation on its website at www.landmarkmlp.com. A copy of the presentation is furnished herewith as Exhibit 99.1 and incorporated herein by reference.

Information on the Partnership’s website is not incorporated by reference in this Current Report. The information furnished to this Item 7.01, including Exhibit 99.1 hereto, shall not be deemed “filed” for the purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that Section. The information in Item 7.01 of this Current Report shall not be incorporated by reference into any registration statement or other document to the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, except as otherwise expressly stated in such filing.

About Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK)

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP is engaged in acquiring, owning and managing a portfolio of real property interests. The Company leases its properties to companies in the wireless communication, outdoor advertising and renewable power generation industries. Its segments include Wireless Communication, Outdoor Advertising, Renewable Power Generation and Corporate. The Wireless Communication segment consists of leasing real property interests to companies in the wireless communication industry in the United States. The Outdoor Advertising segment consists of leasing real property interests to companies in the outdoor advertising industry in the United States. The Renewable Power Generation segment consists of leasing real property interests to companies in the renewable power industry in the United States. Its property interests underlie its tenants’ infrastructure assets, including freestanding cellular towers and rooftop wireless sites, billboards, wind turbines and solar arrays.