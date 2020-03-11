NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NL) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition
About NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NL)
NL Industries, Inc. is a holding company. The Company operates in the component products industry through its subsidiary, CompX International Inc. (CompX). It operates in the chemicals industry through its non-controlling interest in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (Kronos). CompX is a manufacturer of engineered components utilized in a range of applications and industries. Through its Security Products operations, CompX manufactures mechanical and electronic cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms used in recreational transportation, postal, cabinetry, tool storage and healthcare applications. CompX also manufactures stainless steel exhaust systems, gauges and throttle controls for the recreational marine and other industries through its Marine Components operations. Its marine components include CompX Marine and Custom Marine. Its Security Products include KeSet and System 64. Kronos is a producer and marketer of titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2).