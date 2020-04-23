SHORE BANCSHARES, INC. (NASDAQ:SHBI) Files An 8-K Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders

About SHORE BANCSHARES, INC. (NASDAQ:SHBI)

Shore Bancshares, Inc. is a financial holding company. The Company acts as the parent company to several financial institution and insurance entities. The Company has two business segments: Community Banking, and Insurance Products and Services. Its Community Banking segment provides services to consumers and small businesses on the Eastern Shore of Maryland and in Delaware. The Company is engaged in the banking business through CNB, a Maryland commercial bank with trust powers and The Talbot Bank of Easton, a Maryland commercial bank (the Banks). Its Insurance Products and Services segment provides a range of insurance products and services to businesses and consumers in the Company’s market areas. The Banks provide a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in Kent County, Queen Anne’s County, Caroline County, Talbot County and Dorchester County in Maryland and in Kent County, Delaware.