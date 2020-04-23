SEC Filings UNITED INSURANCE HOLDINGS CORP. (NASDAQ:UIHC) Files An 8-K Amendments to Articles of Incorporation or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year By ME Staff 8-k -

UNITED INSURANCE HOLDINGS CORP. (NASDAQ:UIHC) Files An 8-K Amendments to Articles of Incorporation or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year

Item 5.03. Amendments to Articles of Incorporation or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year

On April 22, 2020, the Board of Directors of United Insurance Holdings Corp. (the \”Company\”) adopted an amendment and restatement of the Company\’s bylaws (the \”Amended and Restated Bylaws\”), including the amendments described below. The amendments described below became effective on November 5, 2019, except for the amendment related to the voting standard for matters other than the election of directors, which became effective on April 22, 2020.

Amendment Related to Voting Standards

Amendments Related to Meetings of Stockholders and Actions by Written Consent

Amendments Related to Removal of Directors and Advancement of Expenses

Designation of Exclusive Forum

The Amended and Restated Bylaws also include a number of other immaterial modifications intended to remove legacy provisions, update various provisions in light of statutory requirements and to provide clarification and consistency. The foregoing description of the amendments in the Amended and Restated Bylaws is qualified in its entirety by reference to the Amended and Restated Bylaws, attached hereto as Exhibit 3.1 and incorporated herein by reference.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits