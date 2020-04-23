UNITED INSURANCE HOLDINGS CORP. (NASDAQ:UIHC) Files An 8-K Amendments to Articles of Incorporation or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year

Item 5.03. Amendments to Articles of Incorporation or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year

On April 22, 2020, the Board of Directors of United Insurance Holdings Corp. (the \”Company\”) adopted an amendment and restatement of the Company\’s bylaws (the \”Amended and Restated Bylaws\”), including the amendments described below. The amendments described below became effective on November 5, 2019, except for the amendment related to the voting standard for matters other than the election of directors, which became effective on April 22, 2020.
Amendment Related to Voting Standards
Amendments Related to Meetings of Stockholders and Actions by Written Consent
Amendments Related to Removal of Directors and Advancement of Expenses
Designation of Exclusive Forum
The Amended and Restated Bylaws also include a number of other immaterial modifications intended to remove legacy provisions, update various provisions in light of statutory requirements and to provide clarification and consistency. The foregoing description of the amendments in the Amended and Restated Bylaws is qualified in its entirety by reference to the Amended and Restated Bylaws, attached hereto as Exhibit 3.1 and incorporated herein by reference.
Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits
About UNITED INSURANCE HOLDINGS CORP. (NASDAQ:UIHC)

United Insurance Holdings Corp. is a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes and services residential property and casualty insurance policies using a network of agents and a group of insurance subsidiaries. The Company’s insurance subsidiary is United Property & Casualty Insurance Company. Its other subsidiaries include United Insurance Management, L.C., the managing general agent that manages substantially all aspects of United Property & Casualty Insurance Company’s business; Skyway Claims Services, LLC, which provides services to its insurance affiliate; UPC Re, which provides a portion of the reinsurance protection purchased by its insurance affiliate, and Family Security Holdings, LLC (FSH). The Company’s principal product is homeowners’ insurance, which it offers in Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Louisiana, Massachusetts, New Jersey, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina and Texas.

