SHOE CARNIVAL, INC. (NASDAQ:SCVL) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02 Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

On March 25, 2020, Shoe Carnival, Inc. (the “Company”) issued a press release announcing its operating and financial results for its fiscal year and fourth quarter ended February 1, 2020. A copy of the press release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and is incorporated herein by reference.

Shoe Carnival, Inc. is a family footwear retailer. The Company’s primary activity is the sale of footwear and related products through its retail stores in approximately 30 states within the continental United States and in Puerto Rico. The Company’s products assortment includes dress and casual shoes, sandals, boots and an assortment of athletic footwear for men, women and children. Its stores also carry accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, jewelry, scarves and wallets. It classifies athletic shoes by functionality, such as running, basketball or fitness shoes. Its average store carries approximately 27,100 pairs of shoes in over four general categories: women’s, men’s, children’s and athletics. The Company operates approximately 400 stores in over 30 states and Puerto Rico, and offers online shopping at www.shoecarnival.com. Its e-commerce site offers customers an opportunity to choose from a selection of products in all of the same categories of footwear.