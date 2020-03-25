SEC Filings COLLECTORS UNIVERSE, INC. (NASDAQ:CLCT) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure By ME Staff 8-k -

Item 7.01 On March 25, 2020, Collectors Universe, Inc. issued a press release providing an update regarding the coronavirus outbreak in California and summarizing its effect, to date, on the Company’s business and operating results. A copy of the press release is attached as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report. The information in this Form 8-K, including Exhibit 99.1 attached hereto, is being furnished under Item 7.01 and shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), or otherwise subject to the liability of such section, nor shall it be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing of the Company under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act, regardless of any general incorporation language in such filing.



Collectors Universe, Inc. provides authentication and grading services to dealers and collectors of coins, trading cards, event tickets, autographs and historical and sports memorabilia (collectibles). The Company operates through three segments: coins, trading cards and autographs, and other collectibles. The Company is engaged in the authentication, grading, publication and Web-based advertising, subscription-based business and product sales. The other collectibles segment includes the Certified Coin Exchange (CCE) subscription business, the Coinflation.com business and its collectibles conventions business. The Company is also engaged in selling of printed publications and collectibles price guides and advertising in such publications; selling of membership subscriptions in its Collectors Club; selling of subscriptions to its CCE dealer-to-dealer Internet bid-ask market for certified coins and to its CoinFacts Website, and conducting collectibles trade shows and conventions.