HOVNANIAN ENTERPRISES, INC (OTCMKTS:HOVVB) Files An 8-K Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant

Item 2.03 Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant.

As previously disclosed, Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (the “Company”) and certain of its subsidiaries, including K. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc., as borrower, are parties to a credit agreement, dated as of October 31, 2019 (as amended, supplemented or otherwise modified from time to time, the “Revolving Credit Agreement”), which provides for up to $125.0 million in aggregate amount of senior secured first lien revolving loans (the “Revolving Credit Facility”) to be used for general corporate purposes, upon the terms and subject to the conditions set forth therein. A description of the material terms of the Revolving Credit Agreement and the Revolving Credit Facility is set forth in “Item 1.01. Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement—New Secured Revolving Credit Agreement” in the Company’s Current Report on Form 8-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on October 31, 2019, which is incorporated herein by reference.

As of January 31, 2020, we had $125.0 million of availability under the Revolving Credit Facility. Given the uncertain environment resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic and as a precautionary measure to maximize financial flexibility and increase its current cash position, the Company elected to draw in full the $125.0 million available under the Revolving Credit Facility. The drawn down proceeds may be used for general corporate purposes in accordance with the terms of the Revolving Credit Agreement. Availability under the Revolving Credit Agreement will terminate on December 28, 2022 and the borrowings under the Revolving Credit Facility bear interest at a rate per annum equal to 7.75%.

Item 5.02. Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

(e) 2020 Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. Stock Incentive Plan

On March 24, 2020, the Company held its 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the “2020 Annual Meeting”) at which the Company’s stockholders approved the 2020 Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. Stock Incentive Plan (the “2020 Plan”), which had been previously recommended for approval by the Company’s Compensation Committee of the Board of Directors and previously approved by the Company’s Board of Directors, in each case, subject to stockholder approval. The 2020 Plan became effective as of the date of such stockholder approval.

Prior to obtaining stockholder approval for the 2020 Plan, the Company had been granting equity-based incentive awards under the 2012 Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. Amended and Restated Stock Incentive Plan (the “Existing Plan”). The 2020 Plan is substantially similar to the Existing Plan, with certain technical updates and clarifications, including new provisions to reflect that awards are generally subject to “double-triggered” vesting protection following the occurrence of a change in control. The 2020 Plan has an initial reserve of up to 565,000 shares of Class A common stock and Class B common stock for future grants.

The material features of the 2020 Plan are described in the Company’s definitive Proxy Statement filed on February 7, 2020 in connection with the 2020 Annual Meeting (the “Proxy Statement”), which description is filed herewith as Exhibit 99.1 and incorporated herein by reference. The above and the incorporated description of the 2020 Plan are qualified in their entirety by reference to the 2020 Plan, which is filed herewith as Exhibit 10.1 and incorporated herein by reference.

Item 5.07. Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.

The Company held its 2020 Annual Meeting on March 24, 2020. The matters voted upon at the 2020 Annual Meeting and the final results of the votes were as follows: