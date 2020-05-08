Severn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVBI) Files An 8-K Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders
Item 5.07
The Company held its Annual Meeting of Stockholders on May 7, 2020, at which time the stockholders (i) elected three directors for a three-year term and one director for a two-year term, (ii) ratified the appointment of Yount, Hyde & Barbour, P.C. as independent registered public accounting firm for Severn Bancorp, Inc. for the year ending December 31, 2020, (iii) approved a non-binding advisory proposal on executive compensation, referred to as “say-on-pay”, (iv) and approved a non-binding, advisory proposal on whether the say-on-pay vote should occur once every three years, referred to as “say-on-frequency”.
The names of the directors who were elected at the Annual Meeting of Stockholders for a three-year term are as follows:
The name of the director who was elected at the Annual Meeting of Stockholders for a two-year term is as follows:
The names of the directors whose terms of office continued after the Annual Meeting of Stockholders are as follows:
Alan J. Hyatt
James H. Johnson, Jr.
Mary Kathleen Sulick
Eric M. Keitz
Raymond S. Crosby
The stockholders of the Company ratified the appointment of Yount, Hyde & Barbour, P.C. as the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2020 as follows:
The stockholders of the Company approved a non-binding advisory proposal on executive compensation, referred to as “say-on-pay”, as follows:
The stockholders of the Company approved a non-binding, advisory proposal on whether the say-on-pay vote should occur once every three years, referred to as “say-on-frequency”, as follows:
About Severn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVBI)
Severn Bancorp, Inc. is a savings and loan holding company. The Company conducts business through its subsidiaries, Severn Savings Bank, FSB (the Bank) and SBI Mortgage Company (SBI). The Bank offers a range of deposit products and originates mortgages in its market of Anne Arundel County, Maryland and in other parts of Maryland, Delaware and Virginia. SBI is engaged in the origination of mortgages not suitable for the Bank. SBI owns subsidiary companies that purchase real estate for investment purposes. The Bank provides a range of personal and commercial banking services. Personal services include mortgage lending and various other lending services, as well as checking, savings, money market, time deposit and individual retirement accounts. Commercial services include commercial secured and unsecured lending services, as well as business Internet banking, corporate cash management services and deposit services.
An ad to help with our costs