Severn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVBI) Files An 8-K Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders

Item 5.07

The Company held its Annual Meeting of Stockholders on May 7, 2020, at which time the stockholders (i) elected three directors for a three-year term and one director for a two-year term, (ii) ratified the appointment of Yount, Hyde & Barbour, P.C. as independent registered public accounting firm for Severn Bancorp, Inc. for the year ending December 31, 2020, (iii) approved a non-binding advisory proposal on executive compensation, referred to as “say-on-pay”, (iv) and approved a non-binding, advisory proposal on whether the say-on-pay vote should occur once every three years, referred to as “say-on-frequency”.

The names of the directors who were elected at the Annual Meeting of Stockholders for a three-year term are as follows:

The name of the director who was elected at the Annual Meeting of Stockholders for a two-year term is as follows:

The names of the directors whose terms of office continued after the Annual Meeting of Stockholders are as follows:

Alan J. Hyatt

James H. Johnson, Jr.

Mary Kathleen Sulick

Eric M. Keitz

Raymond S. Crosby

The stockholders of the Company ratified the appointment of Yount, Hyde & Barbour, P.C. as the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2020 as follows:

The stockholders of the Company approved a non-binding advisory proposal on executive compensation, referred to as “say-on-pay”, as follows:

The stockholders of the Company approved a non-binding, advisory proposal on whether the say-on-pay vote should occur once every three years, referred to as “say-on-frequency”, as follows: