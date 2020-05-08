AKOUSTIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC. (OTCMKTS:AKTS) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

Item 1.01



About AKOUSTIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC. (OTCMKTS:AKTS)

Akoustis Technologies, Inc., formerly Danlax, Corp., is a fabless company engaged in developing, designing and manufacturing radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry. The Company operates in the telecommunications and fiber optics sector. The Company is focused on commercializing and manufacturing its Bulk ONE acoustic wave technology to address the critical frequency-selectivity requirements in mobile smartphones. The Company plans to use single crystal piezoelectric materials to develop a class of RF filters with a fundamental advantage to reduce losses over existing thin film technologies. The Company’s piezoelectric materials contain high-purity Group III element nitride materials and possess a signature, which can be detected by conventional material metrology tools. The Company is focused on the commercialization of bandwidth RF filters operating in the high frequency portion of the RF Front end (RFFE) (called high band).