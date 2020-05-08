Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

Item 5.02.

After careful consideration, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, effective May 4, 2020, Motorcar Parts of America’s (“MPA”) executive committee members have all agreed to take at least a 25% reduction in base salary, until the company believes it is fiscally responsible to reinstate the original base salaries.

The Board of Directors of MPA agreed to defer all board and committee fees and retainers, as well as waive any fees related to weekly board check in meetings, as long as the executive committee continues with a base salary reduction.