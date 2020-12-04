SEQUENTIAL BRANDS GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ:SQBG) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

On December 2, 2020, Sequential Brands Group, Inc. (“Sequential” or the “Company”) announced that its Board of Directors has relaunched a broad exploration of strategic alternatives available to the Company to best position it for success and maximize value. Such strategic alternatives may include the sale of the Company or the divestiture of one or more existing brands. Stifel is the exclusive financial advisor for the process.

Sequential Brands Group, Inc. owns a portfolio of consumer brands in the fashion, home, athletic and lifestyle categories. The Company’s portfolio of consumer brands includes Martha Stewart, Emeril Lagasse, Jessica Simpson, Joe’s Jeans, William Rast, Ellen Tracy, Revo, AND1 and Avia. The Company’s brands are licensed for a range of product categories, including apparel, footwear, eyewear, fashion accessories and home goods. The Company licenses brands to both wholesale and direct-to-retail licensees. The Company licenses the Martha Stewart brand to various licensees, including retailers, such as Macy’s, The Home Depot, PetSmart and Staples. The Jessica Simpson Collection is a signature lifestyle concept designed in collaboration with Jessica Simpson, which offers various product categories, including footwear, apparel, fragrance, fashion accessories, maternity apparel, girls clothing and a home line. The Avia brand offers running and activewear products.