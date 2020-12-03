GI DYNAMICS, INC. (OTCMKTS:GIDYL) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

Item 1.01 Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement.

Second Amendment to Series A Preferred Stock Purchase Agreement

Effective as of November 30, 2020, GI Dynamics, Inc. (the “Company”) entered into a Second Amendment to the Series A Preferred Stock Purchase Agreement (the “Amendment”), by and between the Company and Crystal Amber Fund Limited, as the purchaser (“Crystal Amber”), to which the Company and Crystal Amber agreed to further extend the final closing date of the offering of Series A Preferred Stock from November 30, 2020 to December 22, 2020.

The foregoing description of the Amendment does not purport to be complete and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the Amendment, a copy of which is attached hereto as Exhibit 10.1, and is incorporated herein by reference.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits

10.1* Second Amendment to Series A Preferred Stock Purchase Agreement, effective as of November 30, 2020, between GI Dynamics and Crystal Amber Fund Limited.

* Filed herewith.





