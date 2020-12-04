SEC Filings CAREVIEW COMMUNICATIONS, INC. (OTCMKTS:CRVW) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement By ME Staff 8-k -

CAREVIEW COMMUNICATIONS, INC. (OTCMKTS:CRVW) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

Item 1.01

First Amendment to Modification Agreement

As previously reported in our Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the SEC on June 4, 2018, the Company, the Borrower, the Subsidiary Guarantor and the Lender entered into an Amendment to Modification Agreement (the “First Modification Agreement Amendment”) on May 31, 2018, to which the parties agreed to amend the Modification Agreement to provide that the dates on which the Lender may elect, in the Lender’s sole discretion, to terminate the Modification Period would be July 31, 2018 and September 30, 2018 (with each such date permitted to be extended by the Lender in its sole discretion); and that the Borrower could satisfy its obligations under the Modification Agreement to obtain financing by obtaining (i) at least $2,050,000 in net cash proceeds from the issuance of Capital Stock (other than Disqualified Capital Stock) or Debt on or prior to February 23, 2018 and (ii) an additional (A) $750,000 in net cash proceeds from the issuance of Capital Stock (other than Disqualified Capital Stock) or Debt on or prior to June 15, 2018 and (B) $750,000 in net cash proceeds from the issuance of Capital Stock (other than Disqualified Capital Stock) or Debt on or prior to August 31, 2018 (resulting in aggregate net cash proceeds of at least $3,550,000).

Second Amendment to Modification Agreement

As previously reported in our Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the SEC on June 15, 2018, the Company, the Borrower, the Subsidiary Guarantor and the Lender entered into a Second Amendment to Modification Agreement (the “Second Modification Agreement Amendment”) on June 14, 2018, to which the parties agreed to further amend the Modification Agreement to provide that the Borrower could satisfy its obligations under the Modification Agreement to obtain financing by obtaining (i) at least $2,050,000 in net cash proceeds from the issuance of Capital Stock (other than Disqualified Capital Stock) or Debt on or prior to February 23, 2018 and (ii) an additional (A) $750,000 in net cash proceeds from the issuance of Capital Stock (other than Disqualified Capital Stock) or Debt on or prior to July 3, 2018 (rather than June 15, 2018) and (B) $750,000 in net cash proceeds from the issuance of Capital Stock (other than Disqualified Capital Stock) or Debt on or prior to August 31, 2018 (resulting in aggregate net cash proceeds of at least $3,550,000).

Third Amendment to Modification Agreement

As previously reported in our Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the SEC on July 5, 2018, the Company, the Borrower, the Subsidiary Guarantor and the Lender entered into a Third Amendment to Modification Agreement (the “Third Modification Agreement Amendment”) on June 28, 2018, to which the parties agreed to further amend the Modification Agreement to provide that the Borrower could satisfy its obligations under the Modification Agreement to obtain financing by obtaining (i) at least $2,050,000 in net cash proceeds from the issuance of Capital Stock (other than Disqualified Capital Stock) or Debt on or prior to February 23, 2018 and (ii) an additional (A) $750,000 in net cash proceeds from the issuance of Capital Stock (other than Disqualified Capital Stock) or Debt on or prior to July 13, 2018 (rather than July 3, 2018) and (B) $750,000 in net cash proceeds from the issuance of Capital Stock (other than Disqualified Capital Stock) or Debt on or prior to August 31, 2018 (resulting in aggregate net cash proceeds of at least $3,550,000).

Fourth Amendment to Modification Agreement

As previously reported in our Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the SEC on September 5, 2018, the Company, the Borrower, the Subsidiary Guarantor and the Lender entered into a Fourth Amendment to Modification Agreement (the “Fourth Modification Agreement Amendment”) on August 31, 2018, to which the parties agreed to further amend the Modification Agreement to provide that the Borrower could satisfy its obligations under the Modification Agreement to obtain financing by obtaining (i) at least $2,050,000 in net cash proceeds from the issuance of Capital Stock (other than Disqualified Capital Stock) or Debt on or prior to February 23, 2018 and (ii) an additional (A) $750,000 in net cash proceeds from the issuance of Capital Stock (other than Disqualified Capital Stock) or Debt on or prior to July 13, 2018 and (B) $750,000 in net cash proceeds from the issuance of Capital Stock (other than Disqualified Capital Stock) or Debt on or prior to September 30, 2018 (rather than August 31, 2018) (resulting in aggregate net cash proceeds of at least $3,550,000).

Fifth Amendment to Modification Agreement

As previously reported in our Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the SEC on October 4, 2018, the Company, the Borrower, the Subsidiary Guarantor and the Lender entered into a Fifth Amendment to Modification Agreement (the “Fifth Modification Agreement Amendment”) on September 28, 2018, to which the parties agreed to amend the Modification Agreement to provide that the dates on which the Lender may elect, in the Lender’s sole discretion, to terminate the Modification Period would be July 31, 2018 and November 12, 2018 (with each such date permitted to be extended by the Lender in its sole discretion); that the Borrower could satisfy its obligations under the Modification Agreement to obtain financing by obtaining (i) at least $2,050,000 in net cash proceeds from the issuance of Capital Stock (other than Disqualified Capital Stock) or Debt on or prior to February 23, 2018 and (ii) an additional (A) $750,000 in net cash proceeds from the issuance of Capital Stock (other than Disqualified Capital Stock) or Debt on or prior to July 13, 2018 and (B) $750,000 in net cash proceeds from the issuance of Capital Stock (other than Disqualified Capital Stock) or Debt on or prior to November 12, 2018 (rather than September 30, 2018) (resulting in aggregate net cash proceeds of at least $3,550,000); and that the Liquidity required during the Modification Period would be lowered to $1,825,000 from $2,500,000.

Sixth Amendment to Modification Agreement

As previously reported in our Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the SEC on November 16, 2018, the Company, the Borrower, the Subsidiary Guarantor and the Lender entered into a Sixth Amendment to Modification Agreement (the “Sixth Modification Agreement Amendment”) on November 12, 2018, to which the parties agreed to amend the Modification Agreement to provide that the dates on which the Lender may elect, in the Lender’s sole discretion, to terminate the Modification Period would be July 31, 2018 and November 19, 2018 (with each such date permitted to be extended by the Lender in its sole discretion); and that the Borrower could satisfy its obligations under the Modification Agreement to obtain financing by obtaining (i) at least $2,050,000 in net cash proceeds from the issuance of Capital Stock (other than Disqualified Capital Stock) or Debt on or prior to February 23, 2018 and (ii) an additional (A) $750,000 in net cash proceeds from the issuance of Capital Stock (other than Disqualified Capital Stock) or Debt on or prior to July 13, 2018 and (B) $750,000 in net cash proceeds from the issuance of Capital Stock (other than Disqualified Capital Stock) or Debt on or prior to November 19, 2018 (rather than November 12, 2018) (resulting in aggregate net cash proceeds of at least $3,550,000).

Seventh Amendment to Modification Agreement

As previously reported in our Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the SEC on November 21, 2018, the Company, the Borrower, the Subsidiary Guarantor and the Lender entered into a Seventh Amendment to Modification Agreement (the “Seventh Modification Agreement Amendment”) on November 19, 2018, to which the parties agreed to amend the Modification Agreement to provide that the dates on which the Lender may elect, in the Lender’s sole discretion, to terminate the Modification Period would be July 31, 2018 and December 3, 2018 (with each such date permitted to be extended by the Lender in its sole discretion); and that the Borrower could satisfy its obligations under the Modification Agreement to obtain financing by obtaining (i) at least $2,050,000 in net cash proceeds from the issuance of Capital Stock (other than Disqualified Capital Stock) or Debt on or prior to February 23, 2018 and (ii) an additional (A) $750,000 in net cash proceeds from the issuance of Capital Stock (other than Disqualified Capital Stock) or Debt on or prior to July 13, 2018 and (B) $750,000 in net cash proceeds from the issuance of Capital Stock (other than Disqualified Capital Stock) or Debt on or prior to December 3, 2018 (rather than November 19, 2018) (resulting in aggregate net cash proceeds of at least $3,550,000).

Eighth Amendment to Modification Agreement

As previously reported in our Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the SEC on December 6, 2018, the Company, the Borrower, the Subsidiary Guarantor and the Lender entered into an Eighth Amendment to Modification Agreement (the “Eighth Modification Agreement Amendment”) on December 3, 2018, to which the parties agreed to amend the Modification Agreement to provide that the dates on which the Lender may elect, in the Lender’s sole discretion, to terminate the Modification Period would be July 31, 2018 and December 17, 2018 (with each such date permitted to be extended by the Lender in its sole discretion); that the Borrower could satisfy its obligations under the Modification Agreement to obtain financing by obtaining (i) at least $2,050,000 in net cash proceeds from the issuance of Capital Stock (other than Disqualified Capital Stock) or Debt on or prior to February 23, 2018 and (ii) an additional (A) $750,000 in net cash proceeds from the issuance of Capital Stock (other than Disqualified Capital Stock) or Debt on or prior to July 13, 2018 and (B) $750,000 in net cash proceeds from the issuance of Capital Stock (other than Disqualified Capital Stock) or Debt on or prior to December 17, 2018 (rather than December 3, 2018) (resulting in aggregate net cash proceeds of at least $3,550,000); and that the Liquidity required during the Modification Period would be lowered to $1,525,000 from $1,825,000.

Ninth Amendment to Modification Agreement

As previously reported in our Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the SEC on December 21, 2018, the Company, the Borrower, the Subsidiary Guarantor and the Lender entered into a Ninth Amendment to Modification Agreement (the “Ninth Modification Agreement Amendment”) on December 17, 2018, to which the parties agreed to amend the Modification Agreement to provide that the dates on which the Lender may elect, in the Lender’s sole discretion, to terminate the Modification Period would be July 31, 2018 and January 31, 2019 (with each such date permitted to be extended by the Lender in its sole discretion); that the Borrower could satisfy its obligations under the Modification Agreement to obtain financing by obtaining (i) at least $2,050,000 in net cash proceeds from the issuance of Capital Stock (other than Disqualified Capital Stock) or Debt on or prior to February 23, 2018 and (ii) an additional (A) $750,000 in net cash proceeds from the issuance of Capital Stock (other than Disqualified Capital Stock) or Debt on or prior to July 13, 2018 and (B) $750,000 in net cash proceeds from the issuance of Capital Stock (other than Disqualified Capital Stock) or Debt on or prior to January 31, 2019 (rather than December 17, 2018) (resulting in aggregate net cash proceeds of at least $3,550,000); that the Liquidity required during the Modification Period would be lowered to $750,000 from $1,525,000; and that the Borrower’s interest payment that would otherwise be due to Lender on December 31, 2018 would be deferred until January 31, 2019 (the end of the extended Modification Period) and that such deferral would be an additional Covered Event.

Tenth Amendment to Modification Agreement

As previously reported in our Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the SEC on February 5, 2019, the Company, the Borrower, the Subsidiary Guarantor and the Lender entered into a Tenth Amendment to Modification Agreement (the “Tenth Modification Agreement Amendment”) on January 31, 2019, to which the parties agreed to amend the Modification Agreement to provide that the dates on which the Lender may elect, in the Lender’s sole discretion, to terminate the Modification Period would be July 31, 2018 and February 28, 2019 (with each such date permitted to be extended by the Lender in its sole discretion); that the Borrower could satisfy its obligations under the Modification Agreement to obtain financing by obtaining (i) at least $2,050,000 in net cash proceeds from the issuance of Capital Stock (other than Disqualified Capital Stock) or Debt on or prior to February 23, 2018 and (ii) an additional (A) $750,000 in net cash proceeds from the issuance of Capital Stock (other than Disqualified Capital Stock) or Debt on or prior to July 13, 2018 and (B) $750,000 in net cash proceeds from the issuance of Capital Stock (other than Disqualified Capital Stock) or Debt on or prior to February 28, 2019 (rather than January 31, 2019) (resulting in aggregate net cash proceeds of at least $3,550,000); and that the Borrower’s interest payment that would otherwise be due to Lender on December 31, 2018 would be deferred until February 28, 2019 (the end of the extended Modification Period) and that such deferral would be a Covered Event.

Eleventh Amendment to Modification Agreement

As previously reported in our Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the SEC on March 4, 2019, the Company, the Borrower, the Subsidiary Guarantor and the Lender entered into an Eleventh Amendment to Modification Agreement (the “Eleventh Modification Agreement Amendment”) on February 28, 2019, to which the parties agreed to amend the Modification Agreement to provide that the dates on which the Lender may elect, in the Lender’s sole discretion, to terminate the Modification Period would be July 31, 2018 and March 31, 2019 (with each such date permitted to be extended by the Lender in its sole discretion); that the Borrower could satisfy its obligations under the Modification Agreement to obtain financing by obtaining (i) at least $2,050,000 in net cash proceeds from the issuance of Capital Stock (other than Disqualified Capital Stock) or Debt on or prior to February 23, 2018 and (ii) an additional (A) $750,000 in net cash proceeds from the issuance of Capital Stock (other than Disqualified Capital Stock) or Debt on or prior to July 13, 2018 and (B) $750,000 in net cash proceeds from the issuance of Capital Stock (other than Disqualified Capital Stock) or Debt on or prior to March 31, 2019 (rather than February 28, 2019) (resulting in aggregate net cash proceeds of at least $3,550,000); and that the Borrower’s interest payment that would otherwise be due to Lender on December 31, 2018 would be deferred until March 31, 2019 (the end of the extended Modification Period) and that such deferral would be a Covered Event.

Twelfth Amendment to Modification Agreement

As previously reported in our Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the SEC on April 2, 2019, the Company, the Borrower, the Subsidiary Guarantor and the Lender entered into a Twelfth Amendment to Modification Agreement (the “Twelfth Modification Agreement Amendment”) on March 29, 2019, to which the parties agreed to amend the Modification Agreement to provide that the dates on which the Lender may elect, in the Lender’s sole discretion, to terminate the Modification Period would be July 31, 2018 and April 30, 2019 (with each such date permitted to be extended by the Lender in its sole discretion); that the Borrower could satisfy its obligations under the Modification Agreement to obtain financing by obtaining (i) at least $2,050,000 in net cash proceeds from the issuance of Capital Stock (other than Disqualified Capital Stock) or Debt on or prior to February 23, 2018 and (ii) an additional (A) $750,000 in net cash proceeds from the issuance of Capital Stock (other than Disqualified Capital Stock) or Debt on or prior to July 13, 2018 and (B) $750,000 in net cash proceeds from the issuance of Capital Stock (other than Disqualified Capital Stock) or Debt on or prior to April 30, 2019 (rather than March 31, 2019) (resulting in aggregate net cash proceeds of at least $3,550,000); and that the Borrower’s interest payments that would otherwise be due to Lender on December 31, 2018 and on March 31, 2019 would be deferred until April 30, 2019 (the end of the extended Modification Period) and that such deferrals would be a Covered Event. The parties also agreed that any breaches by the Company or the Borrower of the minimum cash balance requirement formerly set forth in the HealthCor Note and Warrant Purchase Agreement, as amended, that occurred on or prior to March 27, 2019 would be permanently waived and would not constitute Events of Default under a Loan Document so long as such breaches had been waived under the HealthCor Note and Warrant Purchase Agreement, as amended, and as such, that any such breaches would be a Covered Event.

Fourth Amendment to Credit Agreement

As previously reported in our Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the SEC on April 15, 2019, the Company, the Borrower and the Lender entered into a Fourth Amendment to Credit Agreement (the “Fourth Credit Agreement Amendment”) on April 9, 2019, and in connection with the Fourth Credit Agreement Amendment, the Borrower executed an Amended and Restated Tranche One Term Note in the principal amount of $20,000,000 to the Lender (the “Amended Tranche One Term Note”), to which the parties agreed, among other things, to amend the note from registered to unregistered form.

Thirteenth Amendment to Modification Agreement

As previously reported in our Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the SEC on May 1, 2019, the Company, the Borrower, the Subsidiary Guarantor and the Lender entered into a Thirteenth Amendment to Modification Agreement (the “Thirteenth Modification Agreement Amendment”) on April 29, 2019, to which the parties agreed to amend the Modification Agreement to provide that the dates on which the Lender may elect, in the Lender’s sole discretion, to terminate the Modification Period would be July 31, 2018 and May 15, 2019 (with each such date permitted to be extended by the Lender in its sole discretion); that the Borrower could satisfy its obligations under the Modification Agreement to obtain financing by obtaining (i) at least $2,050,000 in net cash proceeds from the issuance of Capital Stock (other than Disqualified Capital Stock) or Debt on or prior to February 23, 2018 and (ii) an additional (A) $750,000 in net cash proceeds from the issuance of Capital Stock (other than Disqualified Capital Stock) or Debt on or prior to July 13, 2018 and (B) $750,000 in net cash proceeds from the issuance of Capital Stock (other than Disqualified Capital Stock) or Debt on or prior to May 15, 2019 (rather than April 30, 2019) (resulting in aggregate net cash proceeds of at least $3,550,000); and that the Borrower’s interest payments that would otherwise be due to Lender on December 31, 2018 and on March 31, 2019 would be deferred until May 15, 2019 (the end of the extended Modification Period) and that such deferrals would be a Covered Event.

Fourteenth Amendment to Modification Agreement

As previously reported in our Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the SEC on May 20, 2019, the Company, the Borrower, the Subsidiary Guarantor and the Lender entered into a Fourteenth Amendment to Modification Agreement (the “Fourteenth Modification Agreement Amendment”) on May 15, 2019, to which the parties agreed to amend the Modification Agreement to provide that the dates on which the Lender may elect, in the Lender’s sole discretion, to terminate the Modification Period would be July 31, 2018 and September 30, 2019 (with each such date permitted to be extended by the Lender in its sole discretion); that the Borrower could satisfy its obligations under the Modification Agreement to obtain financing by obtaining (i) at least $2,050,000 in net cash proceeds from the issuance of Capital Stock (other than Disqualified Capital Stock) or Debt on or prior to February 23, 2018 and (ii) an additional (A) $1,000,000 in net cash proceeds from the issuance of Capital Stock (other than Disqualified Capital Stock) or Debt on or prior to July 13, 2018 and (B) $250,000 in net cash proceeds from the issuance of Capital Stock (other than Disqualified Capital Stock) or Debt on or prior to May 15, 2019 (resulting in aggregate net cash proceeds of at least $3,300,000); that the Liquidity required during the Modification Period would be lowered to $0 from $750,000; and that the Borrower’s interest payments that would otherwise be due to Lender on December 31, 2018, March 31, 2019 and June 30, 2019 would be deferred until September 30, 2019 (the end of the extended Modification Period) and that such deferrals would be a Covered Event.

Fifth Amendment to Credit Agreement

As previously reported in our Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the SEC on May 20, 2019, the Company, the Borrower, the Lender (in its capacity as administrative agent and lender), Steven G. Johnson, individually, and Dr. James R. Higgins, individually (Mr. Johnson and Dr. Higgins, collectively, the “Tranche Three Lenders”) entered into a Fifth Amendment to Credit Agreement on May 15, 2019 (the “Fifth Credit Agreement Amendment”), to which the parties agreed to amend the Credit Agreement to, among other things, (i) provide for a new tranche of term loan, the Tranche Three Loan, in the aggregate principal amount of $200,000, from the Tranche Three Lenders (the “Tranche Three Loan”), with a maturity date of October 7, 2020 (the fifth anniversary of the funding date of the Tranche One Loan (as defined in the Credit Agreement)), with outstanding borrowings bearing interest at the rate of 15.5% per annum, payable quarterly in arrears (subject to the terms of the Modification Agreement, as amended), and with payment of the Tranche Three Loan and any other Obligations (as defined in the Credit Agreement) incurred in connection with the Tranche Three Loan subordinated and subject in right and time of payment to the Payment in Full (as defined in the Credit Agreement) of the Tranche One Loan and any other Obligations incurred in connection with the Tranche One Loan, to the extent and in the manner set forth in the Credit Agreement; (ii) increase the interest rate for outstanding borrowings under the Tranche One Loan, effective as of the date of the Fifth Credit Agreement Amendment, from 13.5% per annum to 15.5% per annum, payable quarterly in arrears (subject to the terms of the Modification Agreement, as amended); and (iii) provide for the issuance of the Twelfth Amendment Supplemental Closing Note to the Note and Warrant Purchase Agreement dated April 21, 2011, as amended, by and among the Company, HealthCor Partners Fund, LP, HealthCor Hybrid Offshore Master Fund, LP and the other investors party thereto (the “Purchase Agreement”).

Also, as previously reported in our Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the SEC on May 20, 2019, upon the execution of the Fifth Credit Agreement Amendment on May 15, 2019, (i) the Borrower borrowed the Tranche Three Loan and issued to the Tranche Three Lenders term notes in the aggregate principal amount of $200,000, payable in accordance with the terms of the Credit Agreement (the “Tranche Three Term Notes”), $150,000 from Mr. Johnson and $50,000 from Dr. Higgins, and (ii) the Company issued a warrant for the purchase of 250,000 shares of Common Stock, with an exercise price per share equal to $0.03 (subject to adjustment as described therein) and an expiration date of May 15, 2029 (the “Tranche Three Loan Warrant”), to Dr. Higgins in connection with his Tranche Three Loan. Mr. Johnson declined to be issued a Tranche Three Loan Warrant. Mr. Johnson is our Chief Executive Officer, President, Secretary and Treasurer and is one of our directors. Dr. Higgins is one of our directors.

Fifteenth Amendment to Modification Agreement

As previously reported in our Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the SEC on October 4, 2019, the Company, the Borrower, the Subsidiary Guarantor and the Lender entered into a Fifteenth Amendment to Modification Agreement (the “Fifteenth Modification Agreement Amendment”) on September 30, 2019, to which the parties agreed to amend the Modification Agreement to provide that the dates on which the Lender may elect, in the Lender’s sole discretion, to terminate the Modification Period would be July 31, 2018 and November 30, 2019 (with each such date permitted to be extended by the Lender in its sole discretion); and that the Borrower’s interest payments that would otherwise be due to Lender on December 31, 2018, March 31, 2019, June 30, 2019, and September 30, 2019 would be deferred until November 30, 2019 (the end of the extended Modification Period) and that such deferrals would be a Covered Event.

Sixteenth Amendment to Modification Agreement

As previously reported in our Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the SEC on December 5, 2019, the Company, the Borrower, the Subsidiary Guarantor and the Lender entered into a Sixteenth Amendment to Modification Agreement (the “Sixteenth Modification Agreement Amendment”) on November 29, 2019, to which the parties agreed to amend the Modification Agreement to provide that the dates on which the Lender may elect, in the Lender’s sole discretion, to terminate the Modification Period would be July 31, 2018 and December 31, 2019 (with each such date permitted to be extended by the Lender in its sole discretion); and that the Borrower’s interest payments that would otherwise be due to Lender on December 31, 2018, March 31, 2019, June 30, 2019, and September 30, 2019 would be deferred until December 31, 2019 (the end of the extended Modification Period) and that such deferrals would be a Covered Event.

Seventeenth Amendment to Modification Agreement

As previously reported in our Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the SEC on January 7, 2020, the Company, the Borrower, the Subsidiary Guarantor and the Lender entered into a Seventeenth Amendment to Modification Agreement (the “Seventeenth Modification Agreement Amendment”) on December 31, 2019, to which the parties agreed to amend the Modification Agreement to provide that the dates on which the Lender may elect, in the Lender’s sole discretion, to terminate the Modification Period would be July 31, 2018 and January 17, 2020 (with each such date permitted to be extended by the Lender in its sole discretion); and that the Borrower’s interest payments that would otherwise be due to Lender on December 31, 2018, March 31, 2019, June 30, 2019, September 30, 2019, and December 31, 2019 would be deferred until January 17, 2020 (the end of the extended Modification Period) and that such deferrals would be a Covered Event.

Eighteenth Amendment to Modification Agreement

As previously reported in our Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the SEC on January 23, 2020, the Company, the Borrower, the Subsidiary Guarantor and the Lender entered into an Eighteenth Amendment to Modification Agreement (the “Eighteenth Modification Agreement Amendment”) on January 17, 2020, to which the parties agreed to amend the Modification Agreement to provide that the dates on which the Lender may elect, in the Lender’s sole discretion, to terminate the Modification Period would be July 31, 2018 and January 28, 2020 (with each such date permitted to be extended by the Lender in its sole discretion); and that the Borrower’s interest payments that would otherwise be due to Lender on December 31, 2018, March 31, 2019, June 30, 2019, September 30, 2019, and December 31, 2019 would be deferred until January 28, 2020 (the end of the extended Modification Period) and that such deferrals would be a Covered Event.

Nineteenth Amendment to Modification Agreement

As previously reported in our Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the SEC on February 3, 2020, the Company, the Borrower, the Subsidiary Guarantor and the Lender entered into a Nineteenth Amendment to Modification Agreement (the “Nineteenth Modification Agreement Amendment”) on January 28, 2020, to which the parties agreed to amend the Modification Agreement to provide that the dates on which the Lender may elect, in the Lender’s sole discretion, to terminate the Modification Period would be July 31, 2018 and (i) April 30, 2020 (provided that Borrower obtained at least $600,000 in cash proceeds from the issuance of Capital Stock (other than Disqualified Capital Stock) or Debt subordinated to the Tranche One Loan (as defined in the Credit Agreement) to the terms of the Intercreditor Agreement (as defined in the Credit Agreement) on or prior to February 11, 2020) or (ii) February 11, 2020 (if Borrower had not obtained such cash proceeds by such date) (with each such date permitted to be extended by the Lender in its sole discretion); and that the Borrower’s interest payments that would otherwise be due to Lender on December 31, 2018, March 31, 2019, June 30, 2019, September 30, 2019, December 31, 2019, and March 31, 2020 would be deferred until the end of the extended Modification Period (but with respect to the March 31, 2020 interest payment, such payment would be deferred only in the event that the end of the extended Modification Period was April 30, 2020 rather than February 11, 2020; otherwise the Borrower would make the interest payment due under the Credit Agreement on March 31, 2020), and that such deferrals would be a Covered Event.

As previously reported in our Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the SEC on February 10, 2020, the proceeds of the Company’s issuance of the Thirteenth Amendment Supplemental Closing Note (as defined in the Purchase Agreement) and the borrowing of the Additional Tranche Three Loan (as defined below) by the Borrower on February 6, 2020 satisfied the condition to obtain at least $600,000 in cash proceeds and the Modification Period was extended through April 30, 2020.

Sixth Amendment to Credit Agreement

As previously reported in our Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the SEC on February 10, 2020, the Company, the Borrower, the Lender (in its capacity as administrative agent and lender) and the Tranche Three Lenders entered into a Sixth Amendment to Credit Agreement (the “Sixth Credit Agreement Amendment”) on February 6, 2020, to which the parties agreed to amend the Credit Agreement to, among other things, (i) provide for additional funding under the Tranche Three Loan, in the aggregate principal amount of $500,000, from the Tranche Three Lenders (the “Additional Tranche Three Loan”, and together with the Tranche Three Loan, the “Tranche Three Loans”), with a maturity date of October 7, 2020 (the fifth anniversary of the funding date of the Tranche One Loan (as defined in the Credit Agreement)), with outstanding borrowings bearing interest at the rate of 15.5% per annum, payable quarterly in arrears (subject to the terms of the Modification Agreement, as amended), and with payment of the Additional Tranche Three Loan and any other Obligations (as defined in the Credit Agreement) incurred in connection with the Additional Tranche Three Loan subordinated and subject in right and time of payment to the Payment in Full (as defined in the Credit Agreement) of the Tranche One Loan and any other Obligations incurred in connection with the Tranche One Loan, to the extent and in the manner set forth in the Credit Agreement; and (ii) provide for the issuance of the Thirteenth Amendment Supplemental Closing Note to the Purchase Agreement.

Also on February 6, 2020, upon the execution of the Sixth Credit Agreement Amendment, (i) the Borrower borrowed the Additional Tranche Three Loan and issued to the Tranche Three Lenders term notes in the aggregate principal amount of $500,000, payable in accordance with the terms of the Credit Agreement (the “Additional Tranche Three Term Notes”), $250,000 from Mr. Johnson and $250,000 from Dr. Higgins, and (ii) the Company issued a warrant for the purchase of 1,000,000 shares of Common Stock, with an exercise price per share equal to $0.01 (subject to adjustment as described therein) and an expiration date of February 6, 2030 (the “Additional Tranche Three Loan Warrant”), to Dr. Higgins in connection with his Additional Tranche Three Loan. Mr. Johnson declined to be issued an Additional Tranche Three Loan Warrant.

Twentieth Amendment to Modification Agreement

As previously reported in our Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the SEC on April 27, 2020, the Company, the Borrower, the Subsidiary Guarantor and the Lender entered into a Twentieth Amendment to Modification Agreement (the “Twentieth Modification Agreement Amendment”) on April 17, 2020, to which the parties agreed to amend the Modification Agreement to provide that the dates on which the Lender may elect, in the Lender’s sole discretion, to terminate the Modification Period would be July 31, 2018 and September 30, 2020 (with each such date permitted to be extended by the Lender in its sole discretion); and that the Borrower’s interest payments that would otherwise be due to Lender on December 31, 2018, March 31, 2019, June 30, 2019, September 30, 2019, December 31, 2019, March 31, 2020 and June 30, 2020 would be deferred until September 30, 2020 (the end of the extended Modification Period), and that such deferrals would be a Covered Event.

Twenty-First Amendment to Modification Agreement

As previously reported in our Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the SEC on October 6, 2020, the Company, the Borrower, the Subsidiary Guarantor, the Lender and the Tranche Three Lenders entered into a Twenty-First Amendment to Modification Agreement (the “Twenty-First Modification Agreement Amendment”) on September 30, 2020, to which the parties agreed to amend the Modification Agreement to provide that the dates on which the Lender may elect, in the Lender’s sole discretion, to terminate the Modification Period would be July 31, 2018 and November 30, 2020 (with each such date permitted to be extended by the Lender in its sole discretion); and that the Borrower’s (i) interest payments that would otherwise be due under the Credit Agreement on December 31, 2018, March 31, 2019, June 30, 2019, September 30, 2019, December 31, 2019, March 31, 2020, June 30, 2020, September 30, 2020 and October 7, 2020 and (ii) payments for principal and for any other Obligations then outstanding under the Tranche One Loan and the Tranche Three Loans that would otherwise be due under the Credit Agreement on October 7, 2020, would each be deferred until November 30, 2020 (the end of the extended Modification Period), and that such deferrals would be a Covered Event.

Twenty-Second Amendment to Modification Agreement

On November 30, 2020, the Company, the Borrower, the Subsidiary Guarantor, the Lender and the Tranche Three Lenders entered into a Twenty-Second Amendment to Modification Agreement (the “Twenty-Second Modification Agreement Amendment”), to which the parties agreed to amend the Modification Agreement to provide that the dates on which the Lender may elect, in the Lender’s sole discretion, to terminate the Modification Period would be July 31, 2018 and January 31, 2021 (with each such date permitted to be extended by the Lender in its sole discretion); and that the Borrower’s (i) interest payments that would otherwise be due under the Credit Agreement on December 31, 2018, March 31, 2019, June 30, 2019, September 30, 2019, December 31, 2019, March 31, 2020, June 30, 2020, September 30, 2020 and October 7, 2020 and (ii) payments for principal and for any other Obligations then outstanding under the Tranche One Loan and the Tranche Three Loans that would otherwise be due under the Credit Agreement on October 7, 2020, would each be deferred until January 31, 2021 (the end of the extended Modification Period).

The foregoing descriptions of the Credit Agreement, the Modification Agreement, the Credit Agreement Amendment, the Fourth Credit Agreement Amendment, the Amended Tranche One Term Note, the Fifth Credit Agreement Amendment, the Tranche Three Term Note, the Sixth Credit Agreement Amendment, the Additional Tranche Three Term Note, the First Modification Agreement Amendment, the Second Modification Agreement Amendment, the Third Modification Agreement Amendment, the Fourth Modification Agreement Amendment, the Fifth Modification Agreement Amendment, the Sixth Modification Agreement Amendment, the Seventh Modification Agreement Amendment, the Eighth Modification Agreement Amendment, the Ninth Modification Agreement Amendment, the Tenth Modification Agreement Amendment, the Eleventh Modification Agreement Amendment, the Twelfth Modification Agreement Amendment, the Thirteenth Modification Agreement Amendment, the Fourteenth Modification Agreement Amendment, the Fifteenth Modification Agreement Amendment, the Sixteenth Modification Agreement Amendment, the Seventeenth Modification Agreement Amendment, the Eighteenth Modification Agreement Amendment, the Nineteenth Modification Agreement Amendment, the Twentieth Modification Agreement Amendment, the Twenty-First Modification Agreement Amendment and the Twenty-Second Modification Agreement Amendment are qualified, in their entirety, by reference to each such agreement, copies of which are attached as exhibits to this Current Report on Form 8-K and are incorporated by reference in response to this Item 1.01.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits: