SEQUENTIAL BRANDS GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ:SQBG) Files An 8-K Material Modification to Rights of Security Holders

Item 3.03 Material Modification to Rights of Security Holders.

On July 23, 2020, Sequential Brands Group, Inc. (the “Company” or “Sequential”) filed a Certificate of Amendment to its Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation (the “Certificate of Amendment”) with the Secretary of State of Delaware to effect the Company’s previously announced 1 share-for-40 shares (1:40) reverse stock split of the Company’s outstanding common stock, par value $0.01 per share.

A copy of the Certificate of Amendment is attached as Exhibit 3.1 to the Current Report on Form 8-K and is incorporated herein by reference.

Item 5.03. Amendments to Articles of Incorporation or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year.

The information required by this Item 5.03 is set forth in Item 3.03 above, which is incorporated herein by reference.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits.

Exhibit Number Description 3.1 Certificate of Amendment to Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation dated July 23, 2020.



Sequential Brands Group, Inc. Exhibit

EX-3.1 2 tm2025751d1_ex3-1.htm EXHIBIT 3.1 Exhibit 3.1 CERTIFICATE OF AMENDMENT OF THE AMENDED AND RESTATED CERTIFICATE OF INCORPORATION OF SEQUENTIAL BRANDS GROUP,…

