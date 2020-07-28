SEC Filings INC (NASDAQ:INCR) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure By ME Staff 8-k -

INC (NASDAQ:INCR) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

Item 7.01Regulation FD Disclosure

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. posted to its internet website (www.ccbg.com)a second quarter 2020 Investor Presentation.

A copy of the presentation materials is being furnished as Exhibit99.1 to this report, substantially in the form intendedto be used.

Exhibit 99.1 is incorporated by reference under this Item 7.01.

In accordance with general instruction B.2 of Current Report onForm 8-K, this information (including Exhibit 99.1) is furnishedand

shall not be deemed filed for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities ExchangeAct of 1934.

Item 9.01Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits.The exhibits listed in the exhibit index are furnished to Regulation FD as part of this Current

Report on Form 8-K and shall not be deemed filed for purposes ofSection 18 of the Securities and Exchange Act

of 1934.

Item No.Description of Exhibit

99.1 Copyof second quarter 2020 Investor Presentation for CapitalCity Bank Group, Inc.