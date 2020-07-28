FIRST NORTHERN COMMUNITY BANCORP (OTCMKTS:FNRN) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

By
ME Staff 8-k
-

FIRST NORTHERN COMMUNITY BANCORP (OTCMKTS:FNRN) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition
ITEM 2.02 RESULTS OF OPERATION AND FINANCIAL CONDITION

On July 27, 2020, First Northern Community Bancorp issued a press release concerning financial results for the 2nd quarter of 2020, a copy of which is included as ITEM 9.01 (c) Exhibit 99.1 and incorporated herein by reference in both ITEM 2.02 and ITEM 7.01. The Company does not intend for this exhibit to be incorporated by reference into future filings under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.
ITEM 7.01 REGULATION FD DISCLOSURE
On July 27, 2020, First Northern Community Bancorp issued a press release concerning financial results for the 2nd quarter of 2020, a copy of which is included as ITEM 9.01 (c) Exhibit 99.1 and incorporated herein by reference in both ITEM 2.02 and ITEM 7.01 in accordance with SEC Release No. 33-8216.
ITEM 9.01 FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND EXHIBITS
(c) Exhibit
99.1 Earnings Press Release, dated July 27, 2020
About FIRST NORTHERN COMMUNITY BANCORP (OTCMKTS:FNRN)

Story continues below

First Northern Community Bancorp is the bank holding company for First Northern Bank of Dixon (First Northern or the Bank). First Northern engages in the general commercial banking business across the California Counties of Solano, Yolo, Placer and Sacramento. The Bank’s commercial banking business includes accepting demand, interest bearing transaction, savings, and time deposits, and making commercial, consumer and real estate related loans. The Bank also offers issues cashier’s checks, sells travelers’ checks, rents safe deposit boxes and other customary banking services. First Northern also offers a range of alternative investment products and services through Raymond James Financial Services, Inc., equipment leasing, credit cards, merchant card processing, payroll services and international banking services through third parties. The Company and the Bank are engaged in the banking business through approximately 14 offices in over five counties in Northern California.

An ad to help with our costs

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR