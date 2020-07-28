SEC Filings FIRST NORTHERN COMMUNITY BANCORP (OTCMKTS:FNRN) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition By ME Staff 8-k -

FIRST NORTHERN COMMUNITY BANCORP (OTCMKTS:FNRN) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

ITEM 2.02 RESULTS OF OPERATION AND FINANCIAL CONDITION

On July 27, 2020, First Northern Community Bancorp issued a press release concerning financial results for the 2nd quarter of 2020, a copy of which is included as ITEM 9.01 (c) Exhibit 99.1 and incorporated herein by reference in both ITEM 2.02 and ITEM 7.01. The Company does not intend for this exhibit to be incorporated by reference into future filings under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

ITEM 7.01 REGULATION FD DISCLOSURE

On July 27, 2020, First Northern Community Bancorp issued a press release concerning financial results for the 2nd quarter of 2020, a copy of which is included as ITEM 9.01 (c) Exhibit 99.1 and incorporated herein by reference in both ITEM 2.02 and ITEM 7.01 in accordance with SEC Release No. 33-8216.

ITEM 9.01 FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND EXHIBITS

(c) Exhibit

99.1 Earnings Press Release, dated July 27, 2020