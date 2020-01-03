SEC Filings SECURITY FEDERAL CORPORATION (OTCMKTS:SFDL) Files An 8-K Other Events By ME Staff 8-k -

SECURITY FEDERAL CORPORATION (OTCMKTS:SFDL) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01 Other Events

On January 2, 2020, Security Federal Corporation (the “Company”) issued a notice of redemption to the holders of its 8.0% Convertible Senior Debentures due 2029 (CUSIP No. 813903101) (the “Debentures”) regarding the Company’s exercise of its option to redeem all $6,044,000 in aggregate principal amount of Debentures issued and outstanding to Section 1105 of the Indenture dated as of December 1, 2009, between the Company and Wilmington Trust Company, as trustee. The Company will redeem all of the Debentures for cash at a price of 100.00% of the principal amount of the Debentures, plus the accrued and unpaid interest thereon from, December 1, 2019, through, but excluding, March 2, 2020, (the “Redemption Date”) unless earlier converted. Prior to February 28, 2020, the holders of the Debentures are entitled to convert such Debentures into shares of the Company’s common stock at a rate of 50 shares of common stock for each $1,000 principal amount of Debentures, which is equivalent to a conversion price of $20.00 per share.

For additional information, please see the cover letter and notice of redemption that are attached to this Current Report on Form 8-K as Exhibit 99.1 and are incorporated herein by reference.

