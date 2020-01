Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:AINV) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

On January 3, 2020, James C. Zelter, a member of the Board of Directors (the \”Board\”) of the Company, tendered a letter of resignation from the Board effective immediately, which was accepted by the Board. There was no disagreement between Mr. Zelter and the Company on any matter relating to the Company\’s operations, policies or practices. In accordance with the Company’s Articles of Incorporation, the number of directors will remain ten. The Board will seek to fill the resulting vacancy. Mr. Zelter will continue to serve as Co-President of Apollo Global Management Inc., an affiliate of the Company’s Investment Adviser.

