New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) Files An 8-K Other Events

On January 3, 2020, New Mountain Finance Corporation issued a press release to announce the extension of its share repurchase program. The press release is attached as Exhibit 99.1 to this Form 8-K and is incorporated herein by reference.

About New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC)

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation through the sourcing and origination of debt securities at all levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, notes, bonds and mezzanine securities. Its investments may also include equity interests, such as preferred stock, common stock, warrants or options received in connection with its debt investments, or may include a direct investment in the equity of private companies. It makes investments through both primary originations and open-market secondary purchases. Its portfolio includes investments in various sectors, such as software, business services, education, distribution and logistics, federal services, consumer services, healthcare services, media and healthcare products. New Mountain Finance Advisers BDC, L.L.C. is the investment advisor of the Company.