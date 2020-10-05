CAPSTONE TURBINE CORPORATION (NASDAQ:CPST) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

CAPSTONE TURBINE CORPORATION (NASDAQ:CPST) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement
Item 1.01Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

Amended & Restated Note Purchase Agreement

On October 1, 2020 (the “Closing Date”), Capstone Turbine Corporation (the “Company”), certain subsidiaries of the company, Goldman Sachs Specialty Lending Group, L.P. (as successor in interest to Goldman Sachs Specialty Lending Holdings, Inc.), as collateral agent (the “Collateral Agent”), and the Purchasers party thereto (the “Purchasers”) entered into an Amended & Restated Note Purchase Agreement, dated October 1, 2020 (the “A&R Note Purchase Agreement”). The A&R Note Purchase Agreement amends and restates that certain Note Purchase Agreement, as amended, dated February 4, 2019, by and among the Company, the Collateral Agent and the other parties party thereto. Under the A&R Note Purchase Agreement, the Company issued $20 million in additional senior secured notes (together with the $30 million in senior secured notes that were issued prior to the Closing Date, the “Notes”). The Notes bear interest at the Adjusted LIBO Rate (as defined in the A&R Note Purchase Agreement) plus 8.75% per annum, payable on the last day of each interest period of one-, two-, three- or six-months (but, in the case of a six-month interest period, every three-months). The entire principal amount of the Notes is due and payable on October 1, 2023 (the “Maturity Date”). The Notes do not amortize and the entire principal balance is due in a single payment on the Maturity Date.

The Company’s obligations under the A&R Note Purchase Agreement are unconditionally guaranteed by certain of the Company’s subsidiaries and secured by a lien on substantially all of the present and future property and assets of the Company and such subsidiaries, in each case, subject to customary exceptions and exclusions.

The A&R Note Purchase Agreement contains customary covenants, including, among others, covenants that restrict the Company’s ability to incur debt, grant liens, make certain investments and acquisitions, pay dividends, repurchase equity interests, repay certain debt, amend certain contracts, enter into affiliate transactions and asset sales or make certain equity issuances, and covenants that require the Company to, among other things, provide annual, quarterly and monthly financial statements, together with the related compliance certificates, maintain its property in good repair, maintain insurance and comply with applicable laws. Among other things, the covenants require the Company to expand its Rental Fleet (as defined in the A&R Note Purchase Agreement) by (i) at least 6.25 MW by the 9-month anniversary of the Closing Date, and (ii) at least 12.50 MW by the 18-month anniversary of the Closing Date. The A&R Note Purchase Agreement also includes financial covenants with respect to the Company’s consolidated liquidity and consolidated adjusted EBITDA.

The A&R Note Purchase Agreement contains customary events of default, including, among other things, payment default, bankruptcy events, cross-default breaches of covenants and representations and warranties, change of control, judgement defaults and an ownership change within the meaning of Section 382 of the Internal Revenue Code. In the case of an event of default, the Purchaser may, among other remedies, accelerate the payment of all obligations under the Additional Notes.

Any prepayment of the Notes made prior to the second anniversary of the Closing Date must be accompanied by a yield maintenance premium.

The Notes issued on the Closing Date and the related guarantees have not be registered under the Securities Act, and have been offered and sold in reliance on the exemption from the registration provided by Rule 506 of Regulation D promulgated under the Securities Act. The Notes and the related guarantees may not be offered or sold in the United States without registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements.

The foregoing summary does not purport to be complete and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the A&R Note Purchase Agreement, which is filed as Exhibit 4.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K, and incorporated herein by reference.

Purchase Warrant for Common Shares

On October 1, 2020, the Company entered into an Amendment No. 3 to the Purchase Warrant for Common Shares (the “Amendment No. 3”) with Special Situations Investing Group II, LLC (as successor in interest to Goldman Sachs & Co.

LLC) (the “Warrant Holder”) that amends that certain Purchase Warrant for Common Shares originally issued by the Company to Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, dated February 4, 2019, as amended (the “Original Warrant”).

The Amendment No. 3 amends the Original Warrant to amend Section 2.1, Section 2.2(c) and Section 18.1 of the Warrant to, among other things, make certain changes necessitated by the issuance of a second Warrant to the Warrant Holder on October 1, 2020 to the Company’s entry into the A&R Note Purchase Agreement (the “New Warrant”). All other terms and provisions in the Original Warrant remain in effect, as previously reported in the Current Report on Form 8-K filed on February 5, 2019, which is incorporated herein by reference.

The foregoing summary does not purport to be complete and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the Amendment No. 3, which is filed as Exhibit 4.2 to this Current Report on Form 8-K, and incorporated herein by reference.

New Purchase Warrant for Common Shares

On October 1, 2020, the Company sold to the Warrant Holder the New Warrant to purchase up to 291,295 shares (the “New Warrant Shares”) of the Company’s common stock, par value $0.001 per share (the “Common Shares”). The New Warrant was sold to the Warrant Holder at a purchase price of $10,000, in a private placement exempt from registration under the Securities Act. The Warrant Shares represent approximately two and two tenths percent (2.2%) of the Common Shares outstanding on a fully diluted basis as of the date of the Second Warrant.

The New Warrant may be exercised by the Warrant Holder at any time after October 1, 2020 at an exercise price equal to $4.76 and will expire on February 4, 2024. The New Warrant contains standard adjustment provisions in the event of additional stock issuances below the exercise price of the warrant, stock splits, combinations, rights offerings and similar transactions. The Warrant Holder will not have the right to exercise any portion of the Second Warrant if the Warrant Holder would beneficially own in excess of 4.9% of the Common Shares outstanding immediately after giving effect to such exercise. This percentage may, however, be raised or lowered to an amount not to exceed 19.99% of the Common Shares outstanding on the date the New Warrant was originally issued, at the option of the Warrant Holder upon at least 61 days’ prior notice to the Company.

The New Warrant provides the Warrant Holder with a right to notice of certain specified corporate actions, including the selection of a record date for dividends or distributions. The Warrant also grants certain registration rights and indemnification rights to the Holder and requires that the Company continue filing reports with the SEC in order for the Holder to use Rule 144 of the Securities Act for the sale of the Common Shares issuable upon exercise of the Second Warrant.

The cash proceeds from the issuance of the New Warrant will be used by the Company for general corporate purposes.

The New Warrant issued on October 1, 2020 has not been registered under the Securities Act, and has been offered and sold in reliance on the exemption from registration provided by Rule 506 of Regulation D promulgated under the Securities Act. The New Warrant may not be offered or sold in the United States without registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements.

The foregoing summary does not purport to be complete and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the Second Purchase Warrant for Common Shares, which is filed as Exhibit 4.3 to this Current Report on Form 8-K and incorporated herein by reference.

The information set forth in Item 1.01 of this Current Report on Form 8-K is incorporated by reference into this Item 2.03.

The information set forth in Item 1.01 of this Current Report on Form 8-K is incorporated by reference into this Item 3.02.

(d) Exhibits

CAPSTONE TURBINE Corp Exhibit
EX-4.1 2 cpst-20201001xex4d1.htm EX-4.1 Exhibit 4.1​​AMENDED & RESTATED NOTE PURCHASE AGREEMENTdated as of October 1,…
About CAPSTONE TURBINE CORPORATION (NASDAQ:CPST)

Capstone Turbine Corporation (Capstone) develops, manufactures, markets and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation applications, including cogeneration (combined heat and power), integrated combined heat and power (ICHP), and combined cooling, heat and power (CCHP), renewable energy, natural resources and critical power supply. The Company’s microturbines are used as battery charging generators for hybrid electric vehicle applications. Capstone offers micro turbines for commercial, industrial and utility users with product offerings ranging from 30 kilowatts (kW) to 1 megawatt in electric power output. The Company sells complete microturbine units, subassemblies, components and various accessories. It also remanufactures micro turbine engines and provides after-market parts and services. Its products include C30, C65, TA100, C200, C600, C800, C1000 and waste heat recovery generator. It also offers C65 and C200 ICHP systems.

