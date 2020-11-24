SCHMITT INDUSTRIES, INC. (NASDAQ:SMIT) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01

On November 23, 2020, Schmitt Industries, Inc. (the “Company”) issued a press release reminding its shareholders that its 2020 annual meeting (the “Annual Meeting”) will be held on December 10, 2020, at 8:30 a.m. Pacific Time, at the Company’s offices at 2765 N.W. Nicolai Street, Portland, Oregon 97210, and announcing that, at 9:30 a.m. Pacific Time, on December 10, 2020, the Company will host a virtual video conference during which Company management will provide an update regarding Schmitt’s business. A copy of the press release is furnished as Exhibit 99.1 to this report.

(d) Exhibits.

99.1 Press Release of Schmitt Industries, Inc., issued on November 23, 2020.



