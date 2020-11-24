ADVAXIS, INC. (NASDAQ:ADXS) Files An 8-K Other Events

On November 24, 2020, Advaxis, Inc. (the “Company”) announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of (i) 26,666,666 shares of common stock and common stock warrants to purchase up to 13,333,333 shares of common stock. The shares of common stock and warrants are being sold together at a combined public offering price of $0.30 per share. The warrants will have an exercise price of $0.35 per share, will be immediately exercisable and will expire five years from the date of issuance. The Company has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 3,999,999 shares of common stock and/or 1,999,999 warrants to cover over-allotments, if any.

The Company’s press release announcing the pricing of the offering is attached as Exhibit 99.1 to this current report and is incorporated herein by reference.

Advaxis, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The Company’s immunotherapies are based on a platform technology that utilizes live attenuated Listeria monocytogenes (Lm or Listeria) bioengineered to secrete antigen/adjuvant fusion proteins. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of Lm-LLO cancer immunotherapies. The Company’s immunotherapy candidates include Axalimogene filolisbac, ADXS-PSA and ADXS-HER2. Axalimogene filolisbac (ADXS-HPV) is a lead Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate for the treatment of human papilloma virus (HPV) associated cancers. ADXS-PSA is an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate designed to target the Prostate Specific Antigen (PSA) associated with prostate cancer. ADXS-HER2 is an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate designed for the treatment of Human Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor 2 (HER2) expressing cancers, including human and canine osteosarcoma, breast, gastric and other cancers.