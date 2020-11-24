iBio, Inc. (NYSEMKT:IBIO) Files An 8-K Other Events

On November 24, 2020, iBio, Inc. (the “Company”) announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office issued U.S. Patent No. 10,844,392, entitled “Materials and Methods for Producing Endostatin Fusion Polypeptides in Plant Cells,” which covers a novel expression cassette that enhances the yield of certain molecules produced using the Company’s FastPharming® System. After the issuance of this patent, the Company now owns or licenses a total of 98 patents, of which 92 are owned and six are licensed. Of the 92 owned patents, 24 are issued in the U.S. and 68 are international.



iBio, Inc. is a biotechnology company. The Company is focused on commercializing its technologies and product candidates and providing product development and manufacturing services to clients and collaborators. Its technologies include iBioLaunch technology and iBioModulator. The Company’s technologies constitute a transformative platform for development and production of biologics in hydroponically grown green plants. The Company is focused on the commercialization of its plant-based protein expression technologies for vaccines and therapeutic proteins and on developing and commercializing select biopharmaceutical product candidates. The Company’s technology is applicable in a range of product candidates, including products against fibrotic diseases, vaccines, enzyme replacements, monoclonal antibodies, and recombinant versions of marketed products that are derived from human blood plasma.